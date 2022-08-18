Kate Middleton to team up with Roger Federer for an inspiring new project

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and tennis star Roger Federer are partnering up for an exciting new venture to raise money for disadvantaged children.

Kensington Palace has announced a charitable collaboration between the Duchess of Cambridge and tennis pro, Roger Federer.

The pair will come together for a special tennis day to fundraise for two charities close to Kate’s heart.

Kate Middleton has confirmed she will be teaming up with 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer for a charitable collaboration that will raise money for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

The pair will be partnering up for the Laver Cup ‘Open Day Practice’, which will take place at the O2 on September 22 and will allow fans to watch Federer and fellow tennis pros practice for the upcoming Laver Tournament. All ticket proceeds will be split between charities Action for Children and the LTA foundation, both of which Kate is a patron.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Federer tweeted, “Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities – @actionforchildrenuk and the @LTA Tennis Foundation.

“Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London!”- With The Duchess of Cambridges’ official account also retweeting the post.

Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities – @actionforchildrenuk and the @LTA Tennis Foundation. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London! https://t.co/7B82Gkj5EEAugust 17, 2022 See more

This project is one that is very close to Kate’s heart as not only is she a mother of three, but an avid fan of tennis. It was also revealed that her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have taken up tennis (opens in new tab), with George even getting to attend Wimbledon (opens in new tab) this year for his ‘treat day.’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Royal fans were delighted with the new project and were quick to share their support for Federer’s post. One fan tweeted, “Brilliant!! Can’t wait to see this partnership”

While another fan remarked, “Such a fun event for wonderful charities!!” with a third fan adding, “How fantastic is this!! Brilliant news.”

Fans have also expressed their hopes at seeing Kate’s own tennis skills and they could be in luck, as she has previously shown off her sporting talents - namely playing football in heels (opens in new tab) and playing Rugby as she was announced as the new Patron of the Rugby Football League (opens in new tab) and Rugby Football Union.