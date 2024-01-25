Kate Middleton expected to step back by ‘cutting ties’ and ‘spending time with friends’ as part of her post-op recovery (while some charities will miss her, we hope she doesn’t turn her back on the Early Years)

Kate Middleton is set to 'cut ties' with certain organisations as she focuses on recovering from her abdominal surgery with her family and friends.

Like most parents, the Princess of Wales admitted she felt 'mum guilt' as she juggled her working royal responsibilities with parenting her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. Kate, who was ranked 13th hardest-working royal of the decade has postponed all royal engagements until after Easter, giving herself plenty of time to recuperate at home.

But while the royal mum takes things easy, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Slingo, said that a recent reading revealed the Prince of Swords card - which means the Princess of Wales will ‘cut ties’ and say some ‘goodbyes’.

She explained, "This is a time of goodbyes for Kate, she can see that some jobs and habits that she used to have, which made sense in the past, don’t make sense anymore, and she knows it’s time to cut any ties. She’ll be quietly stepping away from some organisations that she works with, which no longer feel aligned with her goals."

Inbaal added, "Kate's nature means that she’s busy even when she’s not busy, so this year she will find that spending time with friends or popping out to the shops whenever possible will provide a fun break from thinking too much.”

Kate's savvy 'life plan' to help balance family life with royal duties has been previously revealed. However, prioritising 'family time' over royal engagements has been met with some 'tension' within The Firm, but the recent health announcement is expected to see Kate slow down.

Kensington Palace’s statement this week when Kate went into hospital read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Charitable causes and organisations Kate Middleton is linked to:

Early Childhood Support - Over the last decade, the Princess has shown her commitment to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences and collaborative action to improve outcomes across society.

- Over the last decade, the Princess has shown her commitment to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences and collaborative action to improve outcomes across society. Children's Mental Health - The Princess of Wales is a committed champion of issues related to children’s mental health and emotional well-being as part of her work around early childhood.

- The Princess of Wales is a committed champion of issues related to children’s mental health and emotional well-being as part of her work around early childhood. Heads Together - In 2017, The Princess of Wales championed the Heads Together mental health campaign with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

- In 2017, The Princess of Wales championed the Heads Together mental health campaign with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex. Sport and Outdoors - Kate is the Royal Patron of several sport-related institutions: SportsAid, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, The Lawn Tennis Association, and The 1851 Trust.

- Kate is the Royal Patron of several sport-related institutions: SportsAid, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, The Lawn Tennis Association, and The 1851 Trust. Visual Arts - Her Royal Highness is a Patron of several arts organisations, including the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society.

- Her Royal Highness is a Patron of several arts organisations, including the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society. Royal Patronages - The Princess of Wales is a Patron of several organisations (mentioned above) which have a close association with her specific charitable interests, and where she feels her support can make a difference.

- The Princess of Wales is a Patron of several organisations (mentioned above) which have a close association with her specific charitable interests, and where she feels her support can make a difference. The Royal Foundation - The Foundation develops programmes and charitable projects based on the interests of Their Royal Highnesses by working with organisations which are already making a proven impact in their respective fields

The palace added, "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

