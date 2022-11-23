Kate Middleton gets the giggles during King Charles’ speech after this sweet moment

After making an elegant entrance at the State Banquet, Kate Middleton couldn’t help by crack a smile during this particularly sweet moment of King Charles’ speech.

As the royal family stepped out in their finery for King Charles’ first State Banquet, this one proved too amusing for Kate Middleton.

The mother of three could be seen giggling during King Charles’ opening speech as she shared a few words with the President of South Africa.

As the royal family gathered to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe to the UK, marking King Charles’ first time hosting a State Banquet, this particular moment proved too amusing for Kate Middleton, who got the giggles during the monarch’s opening address.

Wearing a white, bridal-style Jenny Packham gown, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) oozed glamour as she arrived at the State occasion alongside Prince William. She was then seated alongside President Ramaphosa during King Charles’ speech and despite it being a formal affair, the mother of three still manage to show off her cheeky sense of humour.

Standing up, Charles chose to kick off his speech by addressing his special guests with six greetings in a number of African languages including Venda, which is President Ramaphosa's own language.

His gesture was met with delight from the President, who reacted to every greeting with enthusiasm, earning a grin from Kate. He then leaned over to share a few words with the princess, who could be seen giggling in response.

Following the greetings, which went over very well, King Charles then took a moment to pay tribute to his mother, saying, “The late Queen had the great pleasure of hosting Presidents Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma for State Visits to the United Kingdom, at all of which I was present.

"On each of those occasions, she expressed her admiration for your country and its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity.”

The occasion also saw the Queen Consort honors the Queen (opens in new tab), by wearing her famous sapphire and diamond tiara and matching necklace, which she paired with a royal blue gown with lace detailing.