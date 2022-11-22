King Charles to star in royal TV special that’s been 14 years in the making

King Charles is set to star in a a one-off Grand Design special that will showcase his 14-year-long project of restoring Dumfries House and estate.

The Grand Design special will see the transformation of Dumfries House after Charles purchased the property in 2007 and its surrounding estate and even some pieces of antique furniture

Along with the monarch's ambitious plans to breathe life back into the area of Ayrshire, Scotland.

Following his stint on The Repair Shop, King Charles (opens in new tab) is returning to our screens once more for a special royal Grand Design episode, which has been 14 years in the making.

The hour-long special, titled ‘King Charles’ Grand Green Design’ will showcase the monarch's plans to save the rundown estate of Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, a property purchased by The Prince’s Foundation in 2007.

The £45 million estate, which Charles himself described as an ‘appalling risk’, boasts 2,000 acres of land and one of Europe's largest walled gardens which viewers will see restored.

The episode, which will air on November 30th on ITV, will explore all the work that went into transforming the 18th-century home and some of its priceless antique furniture, including a Chippendale bookcase, along with Charles's ambitious plans to revive the area itself, by building horticultural centre, an outdoor adventure centre, an artists’ studio an even a teaching farm, on the estate.

According to OK (opens in new tab), on the program, Charles says, “I knew if we hadn’t stepped in and saved it, somebody would have bought it and said they had a great idea, you know for golf courses and things and it would never have worked, so, it would have joined the list of yet more derelict country houses.

He added, “It’s what you can do for the community with the house and the estate… It’s got the wonderful teaching garden… which makes a huge difference to local people. We get the children in to learn about food and where it comes from and help them to grow it.

“I wanted to rescue the house because it is of such importance, I knew it was a very deprived area. I wanted to use it as a proper example of, what I’ve always believed in, which is heritage-led regeneration. And trying to show people that it works.”

Clearly, his love of the area is also something he had in common with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who also owned her own Scottish estate of Balmoral (opens in new tab) and even paid a visit to Dumfries House with Charles in 2014, to view the restored walled garden.

Catch King Charles' Grand Green Design on ITV on Wednesday 30 November at 9 pm