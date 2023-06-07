Kate Middleton has the sweetest reaction to an unexpected playdate with one-year-old baby during visit to children's centre
The Princess of Wales popped by the Windsor Family Hub to speak to volunteers and families when she was invited to play
Kate Middleton had the sweetest reaction to an unexpected playdate with a one-year-old baby during a visit to children's centre on Tuesday.
- Kate Middleton gave a sweet reaction to a one-year-old baby who wanted her to join in and play.
- The Princess of Wales visited Windsor Family Hub to speak to volunteers and families.
- This royal news comes after the 'burden' Princess Charlotte could be set to shun as she grows up for life as 'working woman' was revealed.
When Kate Middleton popped by Windsor Family Hub to see how vital its services are she was invited on an unexpected playdate by a one-year-old baby and her reaction was the sweetest.
During the visit, Kate was sat chatting to families who meet to share various parenting tips covering everything from the best cot mattresses to the best cot bed to what to do if your baby is waking at 5am.
Suddenly a one-year-old baby excitedly babbled to get the Princess's attention.
And it worked, as Kate, who is known for her passion for early childhood development, didn't hesitate to respond to the youngster in the sweetest way - by passing her a basket of toys that were just slightly out of her reach.
Kate entertained the youngster and said, "You cheeky gorgeous girl."
Kate later joined in a baby massage class, sitting cross-legged on the floor to learn things like baby massage techniques and best baby massage oils, and she was pleasantly surprised to see a dad joining in. 'It's great to see a man here," she said.
Executive director Lin said, "Kate is really passionate about the work she has been doing so she was really engaged. People were nervous but she put them at ease and was really knowledgeable about the area.
"It's a one-stop shop and for some of our families it's a lifeline. Kate clearly wanted to do this visit and she was really interested. We didn't tell the parents until about half an hour before so they were really shocked."
The Princess of Wales has joked about needing to “pick up some tips” for stress management during a visit to a child services group in Windsor. Princess Kate spoke to parents at a drop-in health visitors clinic and a baby massage session at the Windsor Family Hub. pic.twitter.com/WcZiHQimUaJune 6, 2023
Kate, who revealed she is going to help kids first when she becomes Queen, has previously championed early childhood development and some topics new parents are keen to find out more about include baby sleep training, baby led weaning, and the healthy start scheme.
Video of the week
