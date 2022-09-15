Kate Middleton honours the Queen wearing diamond and pearl brooch that belonged to her at coffin procession

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has paid tribute to the late Queen by wearing the diamond and peal brooch that belonged to her at the coffin procession.

Kate Middleton wore the late Queen's brooch for the late Majesty's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Princess of Wales chose to wear the sentimental jewellery as she takes a new title.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen by wearing the late Majesty's diamond and pearl leaf brooch to the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Princess of Wales joined the Royal Family at Westminster Hall (opens in new tab) by car following the arrival of the Queen's coffin which had travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Her Majesty currently lies in state (opens in new tab).

King Charles III led the parade on foot, with Prince William and Prince Harry walking side by side behind their father as part of the procession. With Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward also taking part.

And Kate chose to honour the late Queen following her death (opens in new tab) by wearing the unique brooch, which features a trio of pearls in the middle of a pave-set leaf, on the left side of her mourning outfit.

The brooch has only been seen a few times over the years - with the Queen notably wearing it to mark her 73rd birthday as she attended a special concert in Seoul back in April 1999.

The brooch features yellow gold and is thought to be a recent creation.

(Image credit: Getty/ Alamy)

It's not the first time Kate has been seen wearing the treasured brooch for a sombre occasion - she wore it back in 2017 during a visit to Belgium where she and William travelled to Ypres for a visit to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Tyne Cot Cemetery to mark the centenary of Passchendaele.

(Image credit: Getty)

And its tradition for members of the Royal Family to wear 'white' jewels like diamonds and pearls during periods of mourning which is why Kate has chosen the beautiful piece as a mark of respect.

She also curtsied in front of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall following the service.