Kate Middleton is quizzed by school kids on what it's like being a Princess and fans are obsessed with her response.

Kate Middleton gave the sweetest response to school children at Chelsea Flower show who asked her what it's like being a Princess.

The Princess of Wales gave an insight into her life but fans are obsessed with her answer to the last question.

Kate Middleton revealed what it's really like to be a Princess when she was quizzed by curious school children at Chelsea Flower Show.

The Princess of Wales is married to the future King of England Prince William, who is second in line to the throne in royal line of succession, and during a royal visit to Chelsea Flower Show this week she was asked what it was like being a Princess and her response was adorable.

Kate, who has previously been praised for how she interacts with children, relied on her go-to parenting move at the horticultural event and gave the sweetest response when a young girl asked, "What is it like being a Princess?"

Having bent down to speak to the youngster, the Princess of Wales replied, "You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you."

It comes after Kate revealed she was "still learning" how to be a royal and after the hardest working member of the royal family was revealed.

Kate was pressed further on what the Royal Family does, and she shared, "They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone."

(Image credit: Getty)

One curious youngster asked if she made the law, and Princess Kate diplomatically answered, "No....The Prime Minister makes the laws."

And fans have found the tone of her reply 'No' funny.

One fan put, "This is hilarious - the way she says no"

Another fan put, "how sweet".

And a third fan added, "She’s the perfect mix of Diana and Queen Elizabeth. She values duty and service but she also is so compassionate and loves children."

Kate Middleton was forced to answer a similar question when she was known officially as the Duchess of Cambridge, before getting her new royal title Princess of Wales.

During a tour of Scotland she was asked by a little boy, "Are you a Prince?" Shaking her head, Kate sweetly replied, "I'm not a Prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine."

Prompting fans back then to ask why isn't Kate Middleton a Princess?

During her visit Kate was forced to sweetly decline signing her autograph and opted to draw a picture of a flower instead.

And she calmed a sobbing six-year-old in the sweetest way.