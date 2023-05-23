Kate Middleton relied on her go-to parenting move during her latest royal engagement
The Princess knows the best way to interact with kids
Kate Middleton's go-to parenting move could be seen in full action during her visit to the Chelsea Flower show yesterday where she met with school children taking part in the event's first ever Children's Picnic.
- Kate Middleton was seen interacting with the many different groups of students at yesterday's Chelsea Flower show, with the Princess making sure to bend down so she was at eye level with them as they spoke.
- This go-to parenting move helps to create open communication between adults and children, making sure the child feels that they are in a safe environment and can speak freely.
- In other royal news, The sweet trait Prince William and Kate Middleton have passed onto their children.
Kate Middleton has made a name for herself advocating for early years development, founding The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood back in 2021, taking on the role of patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, and speaking out on behalf of working parents and urging employers to prioritise ‘parental wellbeing’ in the workplace.
Her interest in a child's first years of life has not only taught her and Prince William ‘how to be a different kind of parent,’ but it has also given her an unrivalled understanding and charm when interacting with young royal fans she encounters on her many engagements.
Yesterday, the Princess surprised school students who were attending the Chelsea Flower show's first ever Children's Picnic event in London, using her go-to parenting move as she interacted with the kids at the event, took part in the activities planned for them, and revealed a sweet insight into how Prince Louis spends his school days while they chatted over picnic food.
10-year-old Romasia was one of the lucky students who had the chance to chat and explore the gardens with the Princess and she shared that she spoke about her love for gardening, a hobby she shares with the Princess of Wales. “We spoke about how fascinating it is to see how food grows,” Romasia told People. “We talked about strawberries and how it takes time for them to grow and how rewarding it is to eat them then.”
As Kate, who looked stunning in a recycled pink dress, interacted with the large group of students, the mother of three’s go-to parenting move could be seen in action.
In a selection of the photos taken at the event, the Princess is seen bending down so she's at eye level with the kids as they speak. This act is one that helps to encourage open communication, illustrating to the child that they're in a safe environment where they can speak freely and confidently.
This parenting move is one Kate and Prince William have been relying on for years, with many parenting and body language experts praising the couple for the 'simple' act that helps children feel safer, more in control, and more connected to the speaker.
During last year's Remembrance Day engagement, Kate was filmed kneeling down so she could better converse with a young fan who wanted to meet her. At the time, body language expert Judi James told The Express that this move helped Kate appear more 'natural' and 'un-regal,' allowing the young fan to feel more 'confident and relaxed.'
She said, "Kate makes this moment look so natural and un-regal, neither forcing the conversation with the small boy nor using any body language or vocal techniques that might suggest she’s just playing for the camera. The result shows in the very confident and relaxed body language of the little boy.
"Kate bends right down to his height, keeping their heads close and using eye contact but allowing him to instigate the rest of the body language rituals to ensure he feels totally at ease and very much the centre of her attention."
The couple also use the tactic with their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Whenever the family are out in public together, the parents can be seen squatting down to the kids' level before speaking to them, ensuring they can make eye contact as they chat.
The move reduces the authoritative feel that parenting can often result in, giving a gentler touch - Though it has previously been shared that Kate doesn't mind taking a more authoritative stance to parenting her kids when tantrums seem to be brewing.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
