The awkward moment Andy Cohen forgot meeting Meghan Markle, TWICE

So far Meghan has sat down with a number of a-listers for thought-provoking Spotify Podcast, including Mariah Carey and Jameela Jamil (opens in new tab) , before being joined by TV host and producer, Andy Cohen for the finale.

In the final episode of Archetypes’ first season, Meghan Markle was joined by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ executive producer, Andy Cohen but things got a little awkward after he appeared to forget having met her, twice previously!

So far Meghan’s podcast has been a success, with a number of star-studded guests like Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey appearing. Fans have even been treated to a rare insight into Meghan’s personal life. So far the mother of two has shared several revelations, including the ritual she gave up during royal life (opens in new tab)and how Prince Harry supported her through her ‘worst point.’ (opens in new tab)

Now, the Duchess of Sussex has even shared a glimpse into her TV habits, as she admitted that she’s a ‘fan’ of The Real Housewives, as Andy Cohen joined her for the final episode. Though things took a slightly awkward turn, as it turns out they’ve actually met on two other occasions, but Andy doesn’t remember.

After sharing her love of the reality show, Meghan said, “I met you before. You'll never remember it."

Astonished, Andy replied, "You're joking."

To which Meghan quipped, “Would I joke about that? This is great,” before elaborating on their past encounters, “I met you twice. The first one is when Suits wasn't even on, yet. And then when we had maybe season two or three, we were in New York."

Meghan then revealed that she really wanted to be on his show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ - a late-night show that sees reality stars reunite to discuss their show, or celebrities to chat about current a-list news and pop culture moments. She said, “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn't get booked, Andy."

To this, Andy joked, “We were like, I think she may be a Housewives fan but even worse, I was like 'Oh my God, if it turns out that Meghan Markle, actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live?' It is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show."

The final episode of Archetypes' first season aired on Tuesday 29th, and is still available to tune into if you haven’t already. So far, there’s no word yet if Archetypes will return for a second season.