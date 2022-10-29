Kate Middleton dubbed a ‘master’ of sustainable fashion
The royal is 'leading by example' with her thrifty outfit repeating
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) is one of the most prominent outfit repeaters in the royal family, with fans dubbing the Princess a 'master' of promoting sustainable fashion.
Since Kate Middleton joined The Firm (opens in new tab) back in 2011, she has become renowned and beloved for re-wearing the many gorgeous outfits that fill her wardrobe. The regular reusing of clothes has earned the Princess a thrifty reputation, but the choice to rewear her favourite pieces doesn't just come from a desire to save pennies.
Royal fan account, @reallifeprincessofwales (opens in new tab), who regularly documents what Kate Middleton has been getting up to, wrote on Instagram, "I absolutely adore how Catherine restyles pieces from her closet. Whether pulling out a coat she has had in her closet for over a decade, restyling a coat for a new wedding guest look, or adding new accessories and a different hairstyle to a gown for a gala event, I love that she brings out signature pieces multiple times."
The royal fan theorised that the Princess of Wales likely rewears outfits for two main reasons, explaining, "It not only makes her relatable, but so many of her pieces are so beautiful they deserve more than one outing!
"Plus I would say she is a master at giving a piece a new life with just a few tweaks."
While re-wearing outfits is the simple everyday experience for most Britons, for members of the royal family who are regularly photographed during royal engagements and at prominent events, standing out with statement fashion pieces means that constant new clothing is an, admittedly fun, must-have for the job.
But given the impact of fashion on the planet and Kate Middleton and Prince William's (opens in new tab) strong environmental stance, Kate leads by example, encouraging sustainable fashion by re-wearing her favourite pieces for many different events across the years.
One Instagram commenter listed Kate’s Jenny Packham Aspen Teal Silk Gown as one of their favourite pieces that the Princess has re-worn. The dress was originally worn for an event at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012, before being pulled back out of the wardrobe for the Tusk Conservation Awards in 2018.
More recently, Kate watched the Women's Finals at Wimbledon in a canary yellow dress from one of her favourite British designers, Roksanda Illincic, which she had been spotted in just three months earlier arriving in Jamaica to begin her royal tour.
Roksanda Illincic's 'Brigette' dress is still available to buy from Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) for £895.
Related articles:
- Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language shows they ‘want to be viewed as a strong and very loving team’ reveals expert (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton could be given this 'unprecedented' role by King Charles in a break from royal tradition (opens in new tab)
- Climate change could stop Kate Middleton and Prince William having a fourth child, claims royal expert (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton's autumnal plans for George, Charlotte and Louis during 'normal' half term break (opens in new tab)
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's lost bedroom privilege after Adelaide Cottage move revealed (opens in new tab)