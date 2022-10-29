Kate Middleton dubbed a ‘master’ of sustainable fashion

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) is one of the most prominent outfit repeaters in the royal family, with fans dubbing the Princess a 'master' of promoting sustainable fashion.

Since Kate Middleton joined The Firm (opens in new tab) back in 2011, she has become renowned and beloved for re-wearing the many gorgeous outfits that fill her wardrobe. The regular reusing of clothes has earned the Princess a thrifty reputation, but the choice to rewear her favourite pieces doesn't just come from a desire to save pennies.

Royal fan account, @reallifeprincessofwales (opens in new tab), who regularly documents what Kate Middleton has been getting up to, wrote on Instagram, "I absolutely adore how Catherine restyles pieces from her closet. Whether pulling out a coat she has had in her closet for over a decade, restyling a coat for a new wedding guest look, or adding new accessories and a different hairstyle to a gown for a gala event, I love that she brings out signature pieces multiple times."

The royal fan theorised that the Princess of Wales likely rewears outfits for two main reasons, explaining, "It not only makes her relatable, but so many of her pieces are so beautiful they deserve more than one outing!

"Plus I would say she is a master at giving a piece a new life with just a few tweaks."

(Image credit: JEFF SPICER/AFP via Getty Images and Indigo/Getty Images/Future)

While re-wearing outfits is the simple everyday experience for most Britons, for members of the royal family who are regularly photographed during royal engagements and at prominent events, standing out with statement fashion pieces means that constant new clothing is an, admittedly fun, must-have for the job.

But given the impact of fashion on the planet and Kate Middleton and Prince William's (opens in new tab) strong environmental stance, Kate leads by example, encouraging sustainable fashion by re-wearing her favourite pieces for many different events across the years.

One Instagram commenter listed Kate’s Jenny Packham Aspen Teal Silk Gown as one of their favourite pieces that the Princess has re-worn. The dress was originally worn for an event at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012, before being pulled back out of the wardrobe for the Tusk Conservation Awards in 2018.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage and Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Future)

More recently, Kate watched the Women's Finals at Wimbledon in a canary yellow dress from one of her favourite British designers, Roksanda Illincic, which she had been spotted in just three months earlier arriving in Jamaica to begin her royal tour.

Roksanda Illincic's 'Brigette' dress is still available to buy from Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) for £895.

