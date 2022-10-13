Prince William and Kate Middleton share tactile couple moment during Olympic Park outing - and it’s so sweet!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a tactile couple moment during their recent outing to the Olympic Park in London - and it’s totally adorable.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on 13th October to mark the 10 year anniversary of Coach Core.

The couple were pictured sharing an affectionate moment as they arrived ready to meet apprentices and get involved in sporting activities.

On 13th October, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in London for a special charity event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab). Prince William and Kate visited the Copper Box Arena to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the now-independent charity Coach Core, which helps to deliver inclusive and impactful sports coaching apprenticeships to young people to help develop their vital skills.

And it was during their time at the Olympic Park that Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a tactile couple moment that was captured in some seriously sweet pictures!

The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry came together in 2012 to launch the Coach Core initiative with the Royal Foundation. They hoped to boost the immense legacy of the London Olympics and Paralympics held that same year.

The charity works with young people from 16-24 years old who aren’t in education or employment. Now a decade later, William and Kate have met with apprentices and put their own sport skills to the test.

For this important engagement, Kate Middleton opted for a royal-blue boucle blazer complete with statement black piping around the cuffs and lapels. Pairing this vibrant jacket with elegant black trousers and simple black heels, the future Queen Consort's (opens in new tab) bouncy brunette waves fell loose around her shoulders.

Prince William decided to go with complementary tones with a slate-blue jacket and sky-blue shirt and the two put on an adorable display as they arrived at the event. The Princess of Wales was photographed beaming up at her husband with her hand resting gently on his back.

This subtle display of affection could be seen as not only heart-warming but relatively unusual for the senior royal couple, who tend not to even hold hands in public.

Traditionally it’s thought that members of The Firm (opens in new tab) follow an unwritten rule of remaining strictly professional at engagements and they generally don’t get quite so tactile.

However, the Princess has been seen doing a similar thing earlier this year when Kate got hands on with William (opens in new tab) on their first joint engagement in 2022. Here she was also seen putting a hand on William’s back as they left the Foundling Museum.

At the time body language expert Darren Stanton explained on behalf of Betfair Casino that William and Kate “don’t feel the need” to be tactile all the time.

“One thing that is clear about William and Kate as a couple - and has been from the outset - is that they are undeniably on the same page,” he claimed. “They are more than comfortable with one another and around each other, so much so that they don’t feel a need to constantly be tactile.”

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales’ tactile moments might be rare, they’re certainly lovely to see.