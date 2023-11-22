Kate Middleton uses this 'no pushover' tactic when Prince George, Charlotte and Louis 'act up' but it's not as strict as you'd expect

Kate Middleton is said to use a 'no pushover' tactic when it comes to disciplining Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis when they 'act up' - but surprisingly her method's not as strict as you'd expect.

Despite having a Norland nanny for her children, the Princess of Wales is very much hands-on when it comes to parenting. Kate Middleton's parenting style has been praised by experts for its "relatable mix" of traditional and modern elements.

But like most mums, Kate has admitted feeling mum guilt when juggling royal duties with the school run.

Insiders have given parents a glimpse of just what family life is like behind closed doors and she strikes a balance between being "very chilled" and telling Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, off when they "act up".

According to the Mirror, one friend explained that she's a "confident mum" and not a "pushover." They said, "It's a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces. She is doing that to help her children be more grounded and keep their reality in check. That's what really matters to her."

But if the Wales kids act up, she won't take it lightly. The friend added, "The children get told off if they act up.”

And royal fans will recall seeing Kate address Prince Louis' excitable behaviour during some key royal events including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee where he was seen sticking his tongue out at his mum and covering her mouth with his hands.

In addition to following a 'no shouting' rule at home, which an insider previously told Fabulous, "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

And unlike Supernanny Jo Frost's 'naughty step' technique, Prince William and Kate use a sofa chat to get to the bottom of their child's misbehaviour.

The source added: "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William."

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Kate has also been said to deploy a secret code to subtly calm her kids down in public.

Author Tom Quinn wrote in his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up In The Royal Family: "When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, for example, by sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate's reaction was praised by teams of expert commentators. She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions - she simply says, 'Let's take a break'."

