Princess Anne reveals she spent Queen's final day by her side in heartbreaking tribute to her 'dearest Mother'

Princess Anne has shared detail of her final day with the Queen as she pays heartbreaking tribute to her 'dearest Mother'.

Princess Anne has revealed that she was 'fortunate' to share the last 24 hours of her 'dearest Mother's life' as she pays heartbreaking tribute to the Queen.

The Princess Royal issued a statement of thanks for the support she's received.

The Princess Royal, who is the Queen's only daughter, was at Balmoral with the Queen in the final hours of her life.

The Queen's eldest son Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla - now King Charles III and Queen's Consort - were also present while other members of the royal family including the Queen's other sons Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were on route to the castle's estate.

A previous statement from the Palace which stated that Her Majesty was under "medical supervision" (opens in new tab)amid concerns for her health but Buckingham Palace confirmed later that evening "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

And Princess Anne, who has accompanied the Queen's coffin on its route back to London from Scotland, has paid tribute to her mother.

It reads, "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life (opens in new tab). It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.



It continued, "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

The Princess Royal added, "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Her tribute was shared to the Royal Family Instagram account alongside a photo of Princess Anne and the Queen, which was first released to mark the late monarch's 90th birthday back in 2016, taken in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.