Kate Middleton's Zara earrings at the BAFTAs are insanely affordable

Kate Middleton's Zara earrings reaffirms her love for the High Street as she steps out to the BAFTAs wearing a pair and they're insanely affordable.

The Princess of Wales has once again opted to wear High Street accessories.

Kate Middleton has wowed fans with her sell-out £18 Zara earrings which she wore to the BAFTAs (opens in new tab).

The Princess of Wales is a fan of the High Street retailer, having previously worn a Zara blazer (opens in new tab) with a pair of her favourite trainers to a royal engagement and she rocked a pair of statement earrings with her outfit when she walked the red carpet with husband Prince William at the weekend.

Despite having diamonds in her jewellery box, Kate chose to wear a £17.99 pair of Cascading Floral Earrings (opens in new tab) - and they've become a sell-out online.

The earrings, which are described as floral-shaped metal dangle earrings with rhinestone applique have a push-back closure and are made from brass, zinc, steel and glass.

While the earrings are currently sold out online, you can check stock availability at your nearest store using the postcode search.

One fan put, "One fan put, "I love Kate Middleton because I wouldn’t have a chance of wearing something she wore if wasn’t for Zara earrings."

Another fan wrote, "Kate Middleton brings royal elegance — and Zara earrings — to the BAFTAs red carpet"

A third noted, "Kate Middleton’s £17 Zara BAFTA earrings are already sold out and on Ebay for £150."

The couple shared on their Instagram, "Congratulations to all of this year’s wonderful and worthy bafta winners! A special evening celebrating the best of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera."

It's not the first time Kate has chosen to wear a pair of cheaper earrings - she wore her favourite £18 gold Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings (opens in new tab) for a recent engagement.

The Princess showed her thrifty side too when she re-wore a bridal white, one shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen, that she first wore to the show back in 2019.

The couple were absent from the BAFTAS for two years (opens in new tab) but their appearance this time has made up for their absence.

However, fans remained divided over Kate's choice of glove.

She wore a pair of black elbow length glowes with her gown and while some fans have praised the accessory as a "courageous choice" that gives a "modern touch" to the outfit, some aren't a fan of the look.

One disappointed fan said, "Black gloves are not nice"

Another fan put, "The glove is a big no"

While another disagreed and put, "Absolutely stunning, both of them!"