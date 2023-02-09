Kate Middleton rocks bargain Zara blazer and her favourite trainers for royal visit

Kate Middleton opted for comfortable chic when she teamed a cream Zara blazer with a pair of her favourite trainers for a special royal outing.

Kate Middleton teamed a super affordable Zara blazer with her favourite pair of trainers for a royal visit.

The Princess of Wales chose the chic high street piece to go with a pair of smart navy trousers and fresh white sneakers.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate and William’s epic family getaway they’re set to take George, Charlotte and Louis on this Easter (opens in new tab) was revealed.

The Princess of Wales swung by Derby to meet Captain Preet Chandigarh MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica after breaking the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history.

During her visit to the Landau Forte College in the city, Kate made sure she was appropriately dressed for the occasion as she attempted to pull tyres behind her - to experience the heavy load that Preet dragged during her trek.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Kate's favourite trainers - a pair of white and rose gold metallic detail Veja Esplar trainers - came in handy as her feet gripped the floor during the challenge.

It's not surprising that Kate's high street Zara blazer is almost a sell-out online in cream, however there are two other colours - fuchsia and black that fans can choose from if they want to take inspiration from the Princess.

Kate previously wore the jacket in summer 2022, for her first work days since the Jubilee weekend.

The jacket was available for a limited time at half-price (£35.99) but the popular item has sold out at that sale price online. But for the cream limited stock is available in Medium and XL for the full retail price but be quick as they're not expected to stay on the shelves for long. Otherwise shoppers can search for the item at their local store.

(opens in new tab) Zara Textured double-breasted cream blazer - £69.99 | Zara (opens in new tab) Blazer featuring a lapel collar and long sleeves with shoulder pads. Featuring front pockets with flaps and double-breasted front with textured gold-toned buttons.

(opens in new tab) Veja Esplar trainers in white Platine F - £120 | Office (opens in new tab) VEJA has been creating sneakers differently since 2005, mixing social projects, economic justice and ecological materials. Paying homage to the Brazilian non-profit organisation which provides support to the cotton farming families Veja uses. This iteration of the Esplar features sturdy white leather uppers and panels, lace-up fastening, gold metallic leather accents, and rubber sole.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kate paired the outfit with a pair of navy blue trousers.

It's not the first time Kate has been seen wearing trainers for royal engagements - she first wore the trainers back in 2021 during a visit to Scotland (opens in new tab).

And the thrifty Princess is known to re-wear her favourite garments and accessories including these £18 earrings (opens in new tab).

Kate has been known to shop in Zara, having previously worn a Zara dress on two occasions.