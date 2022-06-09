Kate Middleton reminisces over newborn Prince Louis dubbing him a ‘big boy’ now following his Jubilee antics

Kate Middleton reminisced over baby Prince Louis on her most recent work outing

Kate Middleton reminisces over baby Louis Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middletons got nostalgic over her youngest son, Prince Louis, during her first royal engagement since the Platinum Jubilee yesterday. 

Kate Middleton reminisced about ‘tiny’ baby Louis during her visit to the Little Village in London, following his entertaining behaviour over the Jubilee weekend.

Prince Louis stole the show with his lively and cheeky antics throughout the Queen’s four-day-long Jubilee celebrations. Even treating royal fans to a look at his close bond with his mum Kate and his grandfather Prince Charles, when he sat on his lap during the Jubilee Pageant. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

The event was a proud moment for Prince William and Kate as they got to see Prince George show his first ‘shoots of leadership’ not to mention all the adorable sibling moments their children shared.

Their attendance at the Jubilee clearly got the mother of three feeling nostalgic, as she opened up about motherhood during her visit to the Little Village HQ in Brent. 

The centre provides parents in need with all the essentials, from baby clothes to pushchairs and while being shown their stock, Kate spotted a familiar item.

According to Hello! (opens in new tab) upon seeing a pair of blue baby booties, Kate exclaimed, “Oh, Louis had a pair like this! I can't believe how tiny they are, he's such a big boy now!”

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) meets staff and volunteers during a visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, north-west London on June 8, 2022

She then quipped to a fellow mother and her two children, “You forget how tiny they are! I remember those days. It's a busy time, but so wonderful."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographers with their newborn baby boy Prince Louis of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England.

Kate has previously hinted at feeling ‘broody’ during her solo trip to Denmark earlier this year. However royal fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for baby number four, as Prince William has joked that there will be ‘no more’ children.

