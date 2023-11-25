Kate Middleton reveals her favourite book to read with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton has revealed her favourite book that she used to read with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they were younger.

Kate Middleton got into the festive spirit earlier this week as she visited Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank in northwest London. She helped to decorate the bank's Santa’s Grotto as she learnt about the charity's efforts to bring food and clothes to families in need over the Christmas period - and she brought along a sweet gift for the families helped by the charity.

The Princess presented the bank with gifts for the families that have a sweet tie to her own family. She donated 50 copies of the book that was her favourite story to read with her own children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 - The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark follows the story of a baby barn owl as he undertakes an epic adventure and overcomes his fear of the dark.

The book's description on the publisher website reads, "Plop, the baby owl, is like every barn owl there ever was, except for one thing – he is afraid of the dark...

"The dark is brimming with excitement and magic. As Plop ventures into the night, he meets a boy who shows him fireworks, a black cat who takes him exploring, a girl who tells him about Father Christmas, among other surprising discoveries..."

Not only has Kate read the book to her own kids, she also read the story during her appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

Speaking about Kate's generous donation, Bianca Sakol, founder and CEO of Sebby’s Corner, told People Magazine, "It was so lovely that she brought the books. They were a book that she said she enjoyed reading with her children.

"[The Princess] sat down with some of our families and really chatted with them and she understood where they were coming from. She is so warm and empathetic and really makes them feel comfortable and at ease.”

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She added that the Princess clearly wants to use her 'privilege' and 'voice' to do 'good' and help organisations she is 'passionate' about to thrive. "She is aware that she is privileged but she is trying to use that privilege to improve peoples’ lives," she said. "It is really special that someone who does come from her place [in society] does so.”

“What struck me was how passionate she is about young people and early childhood and the difference that organisations like us can make. She really did seem like she wanted to help raise awareness and use her voice for good — and not everyone does that.

"She understands the challenges we face and what we’re trying to do here.”

