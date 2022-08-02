Kate Middleton’s ASOS hoop earrings add touch of glamour to nautical outfit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s ASOS hoop earrings added a touch of regal glamour to her nautical-themed outfit as she stepped out for a recent engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to have recycled a jewellery staple before she sailed with the GB SailGP Team on July 31st.

Kate Middleton has reportedly previously been seen wearing Orelia earrings sold at ASOS and she seemed to have chosen them again to round off her nautical look.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a special day out and the pictures are so adorable (opens in new tab) .

From Kate Middleton’s yellow dress (opens in new tab)for her Wimbledon Ladies Finals appearance in July to her Top Gun premiere dress (opens in new tab) that wowed on the red carpet, the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfit regularly has fans hoping to recreate her looks themselves. Despite being a senior member of The Firm (opens in new tab) and the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab), Kate is no stranger when it comes to affordable staples. Having been spotted recycling a £16 Zara dress in recent years, it’s perhaps no surprise that Duchess Kate’s thrifty approach extends to jewellery.

Now Kate Middleton’s ASOS hoop earrings have had another chance to shine at a recent engagement in Plymouth. The Duchess donned both a wetsuit and a nautical-style look during the day trip which saw her take to the water alongside Sir Ben Ainslie and the GB SailGP team.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Before Kate showcased her sailing prowess in a friendly race against New Zealand, she started the day very much on dry land. She arrived in Plymouth wearing a blue and white nautical-striped jumper, crisp white shorts with statement gold buttons and practical white trainers.

The future Queen’s glossy brunette tresses were loose in gentle waves parted to the side, giving fans a glimpse of her simple yet elegant jewellery choice. Other than her wedding and engagement rings, the only visible item of jewellery was Kate Middleton’s ASOS hoop earrings.

(opens in new tab) Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings in gold plate | ASOS | £18 (opens in new tab) Recreate the Duchess' stunning look with Kate Middleton's ASOS hoop earrings. Gold-plated with an intricate yet classic chain design, this versatile jewelry item will help bring an extra level of detail to any outfit.

Made up of delicate chain details and gold plated, these hoops are both dainty and glamorous at the same time. They perfectly complemented the gold of her shorts’ buttons and are understood to be from the brand Orelia and available via ASOS for the affordable price of £18.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If these are indeed the Orelia ASOS earrings then it’s reportedly not the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen them for important engagements. Back in June 2021, Kate is said to have worn them on a visit to the Natural History Museum, whilst she also apparently opted for these for a trip to a school in London.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2:Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So it seems that Kate Middleton’s ASOS hoop earrings have become a bit of a royal favourite in recent years. The Duchess apparently wanted to keep these earrings safe when she took to the water in a wetsuit and Team GB cap as she had removed them from her ears later on in her recent engagement.

And in light of Kate’s love for delving into her wardrobe and jewellery box and re-wearing old staples this likely won’t be the last fans see of these classic hoops.