Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte enjoy special day out and the pictures are so adorable

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have enjoyed a special day out and the pictures of their family trip are utterly adorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their only daughter to Birmingham to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Appearing in a nautical-striped dress, Charlotte mirrored her mother’s delight and awe in wonderful snaps from the day.

Just like many other members of The Firm (opens in new tab), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keen sports fans, often putting their own skills to the test at high-profile engagements. From Kate straying from an average work day (opens in new tab) on the rugby pitch after taking over as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union to Prince William’s polo match victory just a few weeks ago, it’s clear the couple aren’t afraid to get stuck in.

And they’re just as eager to support others and cheer on from the stands like when Kate and William were in “complete unison” (opens in new tab) at Wimbledon, where they were accompanied by their eldest child, Prince George (opens in new tab). Now it’s his sister, who is fourth in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), who’s been treated to a day out.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Taking to Twitter on August 2nd, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they were en route to Birmingham and were looking forward to an “exciting day of sport”. They aren’t the first royals to attend the Commonwealth Games 2022 so far, with the Queen’s ‘favourite grandchild’ channelling her (opens in new tab) during a visit with the Earl and Countess of Wessex on August 1st.

The Wessexes returned the next day and were seated just behind William, Kate and Charlotte at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Here the family watched the morning session and Kate and Charlotte in particular couldn’t have looked cuter, with the Queen’s great-grandchild (opens in new tab) appearing every inch her proud mum’s mini-me.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Charlotte and Kate mirrored each other’s fascinated, serious looks during the swims, with their faces both lit up with delight as they clapped the athletes. And it seems that Charlotte has taken a leaf out of her mother’s fashion book as she wore an appropriately nautical-striped dress just days after Kate’s nautical outfit (opens in new tab) in Plymouth wowed fans.

This isn’t the first time this similarity between outfits has been glimpsed, with many of Charlotte’s matching mum-and-daughter outfits (opens in new tab) attracting attention over the years. Mother and daughter certainly seemed to be having some serious fun as they took in all the competitive spirit and brilliant performances from the swimmers, with William looking equally as enthralled by the athletes’ talent.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Their trip comes just a few days after a new video of Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) talking saw her wish England's Lionesses good luck in the football ahead of their Euros victory. Her love of sports came shining through in her kind message and now she’s got to experience the atmosphere of international competitions herself, albeit from the stands at the Commonwealth Games.

It’s not known whether this will be Charlotte’s only special day out with Kate and William this games but with several more days to go, who knows if we could see her mirroring her proud mum again!