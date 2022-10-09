Unearthed picture shows Princess Charlotte’s striking resemblance to The Queen Mother

The childhood photo of Queen Elizabeth II's mother shows Princess Charlotte's resemblance to her great-great-grandmother

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Future)
An unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child has delighted royal fans as they draw comparisons between Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and her great-great-grandmother.

An unearthed childhood photograph of the Queen Mother was shared to Instagram this week by Glamis Castle, which was the childhood home of the Queen Mother. The castle's employees and royal fans were both quick to point out the resemblance between the young Queen Mother and Princess Charlotte, who is her great-great-granddaughter. 

Glamis Castle released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte, writing, "When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?"

Royal fans filled the comment section with their take on the similarities. One user excitedly wrote, "The day she was born I told my husband that Charlotte looks just like her grandmother!", while another added, "Family genes run strong."

Others began comparing the young princess to other members of her family. One user said, "I always think she looks more like Princess Margaret," while another wrote, "As Charlotte gets older she looks more like her father William and grandmother Diana."

(Image credit: Rita Martin/Getty Images and Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Future)

When sharing the photo, the castle's Instagram also pointed out some of the Queen Mother's history. They wrote, "The youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother."

Glamis Castle itself too has an interesting history. Located in Scotland, it was built in the 14th Century and has a whole host of royal connections. As well as being the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margret, in 1930, the castle also played host to the infamous Mary, Queen of Scots in 1562. 

Tatler also reports that Glamis is said to have inspired William Shakespeare’s iconic work Macbeth, with the story's character of the same name residing at the castle. The publication points out though, that the real King Macbeth of Scotland is believed to have had no connection to it. 

