Unearthed picture shows Princess Charlotte’s striking resemblance to The Queen Mother

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child has delighted royal fans as they draw comparisons between Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and her great-great-grandmother.

Earlier this week, Glamis Castle, the childhood home of the Queen Mother, released an unearthed photo of the Queen Mother as a child

Royal fans were quick to point out the uncanny likeness between the late Queen Mother and her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince George will learn how to be King in leadership lessons, according to royal expert (opens in new tab)

An unearthed childhood photograph of the Queen Mother was shared to Instagram this week by Glamis Castle, which was the childhood home of the Queen Mother. The castle's employees and royal fans were both quick to point out the resemblance between the young Queen Mother and Princess Charlotte, who is her great-great-granddaughter.

Glamis Castle released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte, writing, "When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?"

A post shared by VISIT GLAMIS CASTLE (@glamiscastlescotland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Royal fans filled the comment section with their take on the similarities. One user excitedly wrote, "The day she was born I told my husband that Charlotte looks just like her grandmother!", while another added, "Family genes run strong."

Others began comparing the young princess to other members of her family. One user said, "I always think she looks more like Princess Margaret," while another wrote, "As Charlotte gets older she looks more like her father William and grandmother Diana."

(Image credit: Rita Martin/Getty Images and Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Future)

When sharing the photo, the castle's Instagram also pointed out some of the Queen Mother's history. They wrote, "The youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother."

Glamis Castle itself too has an interesting history. Located in Scotland, it was built in the 14th Century and has a whole host of royal connections. As well as being the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margret, in 1930, the castle also played host to the infamous Mary, Queen of Scots in 1562.

Tatler also reports that Glamis is said to have inspired William Shakespeare’s iconic work Macbeth, with the story's character of the same name residing at the castle. The publication points out though, that the real King Macbeth of Scotland is believed to have had no connection to it.

Related articles: