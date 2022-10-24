King Charles and Camilla's Madame Tussauds waxworks hit with chocolate cake by protestors

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's waxwork statues in London's Madame Tussauds have been hit with chocolate cakes by Just Stop Oil activists.

King Charles III's waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London has been attacked by Just Stop Oil activists who threw chocolate cake at it.

The monarch, who ascended the throne last month, has had his statue targeted by protestors.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles and Camilla release brand new birthday card with post that baffled royal fans (opens in new tab) .

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Madame Tussauds waxworks have been targeted by Just stop Oil protesters who smeared chocolate cake over its face in a bid to highlight their campaign.

King Charles III ascended to the throne last month following the death of his mother, the Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 (opens in new tab).

According to reports, at around 10.50am this morning (Monday, 24th October) four people were arrested after police were called to the popular London museum.

The protestors are understood to have carried out the cake smearing stunt in order to "demand the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents".

The actions of the activists were backed by the Just Stop Oil campaigners who shared the following statement on their Twitter account, "Just Stop Oil cakes the King."

It added, "Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents."

You can watch a clip of the protestors in action obtained via TalkTV below...

BREAKING: Just Stop Oil activists have thrown custard pies into the face of King Charles's waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds. More follows... pic.twitter.com/xqE7NkZhH6October 24, 2022 See more

From the video clip you can see two activists walk up to the waxworks, remove their own tops to reveal white t-shirts with 'Just Stop Oil' slogans on before reaching into their bags to each pull out a chocolate cream cake which they then began smearing it on the statue of the King's face as they announced, "The time for words has moved to the time for action."

We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs.They have both been arrested for criminal damage.October 24, 2022 See more

The Met police tweeted, "We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs. They have both been arrested for criminal damage."

It added in an update, "Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident."