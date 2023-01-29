King Charles’ Balmoral estate is looking for new staff as the monarch advertises unique job role

King Charles' Balmoral home in Scotland has advertised a new 'exciting' job role as the monarch looks for a new member of staff to "patrol the estate".

A job listing for a ranger position at King Charles' Balmoral estate has popped up on various job sites, with the monarch advertising the role as an 'exciting opportunity'.

The unique role would mean working in the beautiful Scottish countryside on an estate loved by all members of the royal family.

Just as was predicted, King Charles' ascension to the throne has seen a lot of changes for the royal estates. While he has not yet gone through with his controversial plan to overhaul Buckingham Palace into a museum (opens in new tab), he has kept himself busy elsewhere.

Currently in the midst of redesigning the garden at Sandringham House, the monarch is now seemingly turning his thoughts to his Scottish home, Balmoral, and is seeking a new member of staff.

The position for a 'Ranger' at the estate is being advertised across various job sites, with the job listing announcing, "An exciting opportunity exists for a Ranger to work on Balmoral Estate."

The Balmoral website offers some more detail on the enticing role, saying, "Rangers regularly patrol the estate on foot.

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

"The Ranger Service monitors key wildlife species present on the estate including birds, bats and insects." A nod to the King's eco-conscious mindset, the listing points out that "Unfortunately too much time is spent picking up litter".

Whether you're a royal fan or not, Balmoral would undoubtedly be a beautiful place to work. As well as the promise of royal sightings, the estate is located in the rolling Scottish hills, promising breathtaking views for miles around.

(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

The royal residence is a favourite for the royals, with the family retreating there every year for some well-deserved time away from royal duties. It was notoriously a favourite of the late Queen, who had many happy memories of the estate ranging from childhood holidays, to her and Prince Phillip's honeymoon there.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie recalled her grandmother's love of the estate, saying, "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time.

"It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

