King Charles’ Balmoral estate is looking for new staff as the monarch advertises unique job role
The role has been described as an ‘exciting opportunity’
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles' Balmoral home in Scotland has advertised a new 'exciting' job role as the monarch looks for a new member of staff to "patrol the estate".
- A job listing for a ranger position at King Charles' Balmoral estate has popped up on various job sites, with the monarch advertising the role as an 'exciting opportunity'.
- The unique role would mean working in the beautiful Scottish countryside on an estate loved by all members of the royal family.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Camilla set for title change before King Charles’ Coronation - on one condition, expert claims (opens in new tab).
Just as was predicted, King Charles' ascension to the throne has seen a lot of changes for the royal estates. While he has not yet gone through with his controversial plan to overhaul Buckingham Palace into a museum (opens in new tab), he has kept himself busy elsewhere.
Currently in the midst of redesigning the garden at Sandringham House, the monarch is now seemingly turning his thoughts to his Scottish home, Balmoral, and is seeking a new member of staff.
The position for a 'Ranger' at the estate is being advertised across various job sites, with the job listing announcing, "An exciting opportunity exists for a Ranger to work on Balmoral Estate."
The Balmoral website offers some more detail on the enticing role, saying, "Rangers regularly patrol the estate on foot.
"The Ranger Service monitors key wildlife species present on the estate including birds, bats and insects." A nod to the King's eco-conscious mindset, the listing points out that "Unfortunately too much time is spent picking up litter".
Whether you're a royal fan or not, Balmoral would undoubtedly be a beautiful place to work. As well as the promise of royal sightings, the estate is located in the rolling Scottish hills, promising breathtaking views for miles around.
The royal residence is a favourite for the royals, with the family retreating there every year for some well-deserved time away from royal duties. It was notoriously a favourite of the late Queen, who had many happy memories of the estate ranging from childhood holidays, to her and Prince Phillip's honeymoon there.
In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie recalled her grandmother's love of the estate, saying, "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time.
"It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."
Related articles:
- Who are Kate Middleton’s friends? Meet the Princess of Wales’ inner circle (opens in new tab)
- Harry & Meghan director wished to explore monarchy’s ‘historical issues’ but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to tell ‘love story’, claims Liz Garbus (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet's 'sibling rivalry' that has similar aspects to his and William's (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton’s ‘open’ and ‘dominant’ body language shows she is ‘super confident’ and self-assured, claims body language expert (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton nearly did not become the Duchess of Cambridge with the title reserved for another popular royal (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Archie’s former nanny recalls first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “I just felt so comfortable…it was just a normal home"
Lorren Khumalo was greeted by a bare-footed Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter says she is ‘mortified’ that her words were ‘twisted’ and used against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Ndileka Mandela wants to set the record straight
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart'
Princess Charlotte was thought to be set for a special new title
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to bond with King Charles over this rare school activity
The Wales kids are set to take part in this nature-based learning activity at their school
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why the royals could soon hold 'peace talks' with Harry and Meghan
The Royal Family are being urged to hold 'peace talks' with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before the Coronation.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles' heartbreaking plea to Prince Harry and William for his 'final years'
The King is said to have issued the warning to both his sons at Prince Philip's funeral, according to an extract from memoir Spare.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Christmas speech suit
King Charles has taken notes from the late Queen who too understood the undeniable power of clothes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles gives poignant nod to the Queen in first Christmas speech
In the first glimpse of King Charles' Christmas speech, an image shows him recording standing in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
King Charles’ security to be stepped up ahead of Christmas appearance after two 'egg attacks'
Royal security bosses are in talks to tighten security for the King ahead of Christmas at Sandringham.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort's £267k ‘lucky’ jewels on her and King Charles’ Christmas card explained
Jewellery experts unpick Camilla Queen Consort's Christmas card jewellery choices
By Selina Maycock • Published