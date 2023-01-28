Kate Middleton’s ‘open’ and ‘dominant’ body language shows she is ‘super confident’ and self-assured, claims body language expert
Kate’s ‘superhero’ red outfit also played into her bold look
During her recent visit to a Windsor food bank, Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) body language showed a boosted level of confidence, a body language expert has revealed.
- All eyes were on Kate Middleton this week as she and Prince William (opens in new tab) visited a food bank to learn about the cost-of-living crisis and help pack food parcels.
- According to a body language expert, Kate's body language during the visit, including a dismissive gesture to her husband, showed a renewed confidence and self-assurance.
Since becoming the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has stepped out with a renewed confidence. She has transitioned effortlessly into her new role and this has been no clearer than on her most recent royal engagement.
On the 26 January, Prince William and Kate made a surprise visit to a Windsor food bank not far from their home to learn about the cost-of-living crisis and help pack much needed food parcels.
Arriving at Windsor Foodshare at Dedworth Green Baptist Church, Kate made a subtle yet dismissive gesture towards her husband that, according to a body language expert, showed her boosted confidence.
Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Darren Stanton said, "As the couple were seen exiting the car, I noticed that Kate got out from the offside of the vehicle and did not look for William. This does not mean she is not interested, it just means she has a lot of reassurance in herself.
"If we compare these clips from two to three years ago, she is massively different in her levels of confidence. While analysing pictures of Kate at the food bank, she appeared dominant with her gestures, including pointing as she spoke to people. Her body language also seemed very open.
"She adopted self-reassuring gestures in the past. She used to place her hands on top of the other in front of her, almost like a defensive gesture, but we have not seen that gesture displayed for many months."
He added, "Kate is wearing her trademark red or as I call it, her superhero costume. She always opts for these tones when she wants to appear very dynamic, bold and is feeling super confident. Of course, this is often dictated by the type of event she’s attending. But again, at this particular event, she appeared super confident."
Not to be left out, Stanton also pointed out some markers in Prince William's behaviour that showed his heightened confidence levels. He explained, "Since becoming the Prince of Wales, William has also begun to exude a whole different level of confidence, including the way he walks in his posture and what he does with his hands.
"He no longer places them inside his jacket, as he once did in previous years, which is a self-reassurance gesture. Also, he no longer plays with his cufflinks like his father, the King. William has clearly embraced his new role, which has provided him with a higher level of confidence."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
