Kate Middleton nearly did not become the Duchess of Cambridge with the title reserved for another popular royal
The Earl of Wessex had an unusual inspiration for his and his wife's titles
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given to Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) on their wedding day in 2011 (opens in new tab), but they were originally reserved for another royal couple until a bout of inspiration from an unlikely source influenced a change.
- The titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were originally meant to be given to Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, and Sophie Wessex on their wedding day in 1999, but the Prince asked the Queen for a different title, according to a palace courtier.
- The courtier claims the inspiration for the new title came after Prince Edward watched the film Shakespeare in Love, which had a character called the Earl of Wessex.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape (opens in new tab).
Sophie Wessex may not be as popular or well known as Kate Middleton, but she is often referred to as the royal family's secret weapon thanks to her down-to-earth nature and hard working approach to royal duty. Her popularity has blossomed since she and her husband, the late Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, stepped in for an ailing Queen before her death in September 2022. Due to her unwavering loyalty to The Firm, many royal fans were surprised to learn that the royal was not awarded the coveted title of 'Duchess' ahead of marrying Prince Edward.
Unlike his older brother, Prince Andrew, and his two nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, Edward was not gifted a dukedom at the time of his wedding in 1999 and it was instead announced that he would therefore be known as the Earl of Wessex. This meant Sophie became the Countess of Wessex, not a duchess.
Nearly a decade after their wedding, it was revealed by a palace courtier that Sophie nearly did end up with a duchess title though - the one Kate Middleton was later awarded on her wedding day.
According to a palace courtier, the title of Duke of Cambridge, which was eventually given to Prince William, was originally reserved for Prince Edward. If this plan went ahead, Sophie would have become the Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day.
In a surprising twist, the title change was actually Edward's idea. The palace courtier explained to The Telegraph in 2010, "Prince Edward was going to be the Duke of Cambridge, but he watched the film Shakespeare in Love, which had a character called the Earl of Wessex. He liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead."
There is still time for Edward and Sophie to become a duke and a duchess, with the power to grant these titles now resting in the hands of Edward's eldest brother, King Charles III.
According to The Mirror, it is intended that Edward be given the title of Duke of Edinburgh to honour his late father Prince Philip. This would mean Sophie would become the Duchess of Edinburgh, a title last held by the Queen from her wedding in 1947 until her accession to the throne in 1952.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Sophie recalled the moment Philip told her and Edward he would like them to take on the title. She said, “We sat there slightly stunned. He literally came straight in and said, ‘Right. I’d like it very much if you would consider that’.”
Upon Prince Phillip's death, King Charles inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh as he was his eldest son. Now that he has taken to the throne as King, the Dukedom of Edinburgh has merged with the Crown, meaning it is free to be awarded to another royal couple.
While The Mirror report that the late Queen and Prince Philip wished for Edward and Sophie to take on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, it will be up to Charles to decide who will inherit it.
Related articles:
- What is the royal line of succession, how does it work and who is next in line for the throne? (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in elegant burgundy suit as she continues work for surprising passion (opens in new tab)
- The royal family member with the most popular baby name might surprise you (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton opens up on therapy following Prince Harry's Spare memoir release (opens in new tab)
- Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to bond with King Charles over this rare school activity (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The Queen's confusingly sassy reply when Harry asked her if he could marry Meghan revealed
Prince Harry has admitted he felt like a 'muppet' after asking Queen Elizabeth II for permission to marry Meghan Markle
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
What is TikTok pasta sieve hair? The 'curly hair' trend explained
Here's all you need to know before you rush to the kitchen to try it...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape
The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories while keeping her kids entertained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Prince William and Kate are raising their kids 'Carole Middleton's way'
The Prince of Wales is said to be raising his kids differently to how he was brought up, royal expert claims
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘dismissed’ controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir as she has ‘far more important things on her mind,’ says royal source
Kate has been busy working on a groundbreaking campaign
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton opens up on therapy following Prince Harry's Spare memoir release
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about 'talking therapies'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment that left Kate Middleton 'grimacing' revealed in Spare
Prince Harry claimed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had an 'awkward' lipgloss moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William left “seething” after King Charles “planted” stories about Kate Middleton and their young children, Prince Harry reveals in new memoir Spare
Charles allegedly told his son he was “paranoid”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry says Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after his marriage to Kate Middleton in new memoir Spare
“I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door…I recall thinking: Goodbye”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry recalls moment he told 'religious' Suits fans William and Kate about Meghan
According to Prince Harry's memoir, William and Kate were big fans of Suits and had priceless reactions to his dating news
By Naomi Jamieson • Published