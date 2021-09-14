We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is expected to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum when he becomes king an expert has claimed.

The Prince of Wales is first in line to the throne when the Queen is no longer monarch.

According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales and other senior royals are said to not have ‘much affection’ for the Queen’s London residency and that plans will be put in motion to “sell-off” the huge home to turn it into a place of history.

The Firm is reportedly planning to “sell-off” the huge home in order for it to be turned into a museum dedicated to the history of the royal family.

It comes after the Palace gardens were opened to the public for picnics this summer.

Royal commentator Neil Sean, says Prince Charles believes the London residence could become a “part-time working royal palace”, whilst allowing members of the public to see “more of it more often”.

The Palace is currently only open during the summer months for the public to have tours of the official staterooms and stables.

And it recently was revealed the palace was undergoing a diversity review in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

He added, ‘There’s a particular story breaking all about how the royals might secretly plan to sell off Buckingham Palace.

“Now that’s caused something of a furore over here, simply because right now there’s been millions of pounds spent on that, trying to renovate that particular Palace.

He continued, “As we’ve told you recently, Prince Charles’s plan is to streamline the monarchy, now does that include royal palaces too?

“Well it looks that way, according to very good sources of mine, this is simply because Prince Charles, along with all other senior royals, don’t really have that much of an affection for Buckingham Palace. The person who really did like living at Buckingham Palace was none other than Queen Victoria.”

“Now Prince Charles basically feels that it could still remain a part-working royal palace, but also a vast majority of it could be turned into a royal museum.

“This has been welcomed by quite a few people and I actually think it’s a really good idea. For those that have visited our wonderful capital city, you will have noted that Buckingham Palace, along with many other historic royal palaces, are open at certain points during the year.

“Prince Charles feels that people should be able to see more of it and more often, clever move by him because naturally, that makes a lot of money for the royal purse and then self-funds the Royal Family.”

Buckingham Palace has responded, “no comment” over these reports.

Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see!