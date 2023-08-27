King Charles was extremely worried about young Prince Harry finding the right career path
The young Prince once wanted to work in a ‘fondue hut’
Prince Harry has revealed that his father, King Charles III, was very worried about his teenage self finding the right career path and visibly 'tensed' at many of his suggestions for work.
- Prince Harry has shared the many careers he once wanted to pursue throughout his teenage years, from working in a 'fondue hut' to being a 'ski instructor.'
- The Prince revealed that his father, King Charles III, was worried about the lack of direction he had and wanted him to settle down into a respectable career rather than explore the many options he was always presenting.
In other royal news, Prince Harry's UK return confirmed for a cause close to his heart, on the eve of the 1st anniversary of the Queen's death.
Prince Harry's memoir Spare may have highlighted many of the huge rifts now separating him from his father King Charles III, and recent news has suggested that their relationship is still 'at rock bottom,' but there are many over-looked passages in Harry's autobiography that show some relatable father/son interactions and note their once close relationship.
One of the most intriguing is when Harry documents his teenage-self's plans for future work and relays Charles' 'tense' reactions to some of the more random ideas.
Harry candidly wrote, "For several years I'd talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us.
"Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) But now I told Pa I'd given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief."
With the fondue hut saga over, Harry threw another ski-focused job onto the table and his Dad was, according to Harry, particularly stern in shutting that one down.
"I was taken with notions of becoming a ski instructor… Pa tensed again," Harry wrote, suggesting Charles fell into a stunned silence. The Prince said he told his Dad, "Out of the question. OK. Long pause. How about… safari guide?" Charles was allegedly no more enthralled with that idea and replied to his son, "No, darling boy."
The father must have been happy when Harry announced he would be joining the army after leaving Eton in 2004 and traveling around the world for a year following the graduation.
Harry was pleased with the idea to, seemingly desperate to get out of education despite recognising its importance. He shared in his memoir that he 'never once regretted [his] decision to skip university,' but spoke to activist Malala Yousafzai about how 'grateful' he was for the education he received.
HELLO! Magazine reports that he told the activist, "I'm hugely grateful for the education I was lucky enough to have. At the time I certainly probably wasn't as grateful, but looking back at it now, I'm very, very blessed with having such an amazing opportunity."
Harry settled down into working life and served as a Captain in the army as he undertook two tours of Afghanistan.
During an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Harry spoke about his time in the army, saying, "It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press. I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life.
"[I accomplished] some of the biggest challenges that I ever had. I was a really good candidate for the military. I was a young man in my 20s suffering from shock."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com.
