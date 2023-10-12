King Charles’ former boarding school champions ‘brain boosting’ breakfasts to help kids focus in lessons

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles’ former boarding school has implemented a new 'Phased Learning Menu’ that prioritises ‘brain boosting’ breakfasts to help their students focus in lessons - and the idea is perfect to help kids through long school days.

Gordonstoun school, King Charles' former boarding school, has started serving 'brain boosting' breakfasts to their students and recreating the meals at home can help your kids focus better in lessons.

While following the school's meal plans to a T would likely cause some havoc in the mornings, by simply adding foods that are rich in Omega-3 and vitamins to a child's breakfast, you can emulate their approach.

King Charles' time at boarding school hasn't been reported to be the best time of his life. Despite, or perhaps because of, the prominent position he has always held in the royal line of succession, he suffered at the hands of childhood bullies who even once broke his nose while he studied at the prestigious Gordonstoun boarding school.

While he was there, he was received many visits from his mum, Queen Elizabeth II, but overall the experience was a 'tough' one for the youngster. But looking at the school now, in the 2020s, it sounds like a vastly different place, not least for the impressive menu.

Unlucky for Charles, the school's menu was likely vastly different when he attended, but nowadays students are delighted with dishes like steak and Guinness pie, seared turkey escalopes with sweet and sour sauce, and even minute steak with French fried onions and garlic butter, HELLO! Magazine reports.

It's a far cry from the traditional school dinner. With their new 'Phased Learning Menu' that prioritises 'nutritional' and 'brain boosting' ingredients, the school hopes to help kids focus throughout the length of the school day and improve their memory.

Lisa Kerr, the school's headmistress told Stir It Up Magazine, “The menu is based on solid scientific evidence. Many studies have shown the link between food and both mental and physical wellbeing. We also know that a healthier diet makes a difference in the school environment because we have been running a revision course for several years, which combines brain boosting foods with study and exercise.

"All students on our revision course have seen their performance improve by at least one grade compared to their mock exams, with 60% improving by two grades.”

Recreating the school's dishes during the morning school run might be a bit chaotic for the average family, but by taking on a few of the school's principles and ingredients, recreating these nutritional and tasty meals isn't all that hard.

Ross Burgess, Executive Chef at the school, told Stir It Up Magazine that dishes he considers to be 'brain boosting' include ingredients such as salmon and trout, fresh berries, seeds and pulses.

So what can we do for breakfast at home without access to a top-level kitchen? Healthline has some easy suggestions backed by science. The first is to serve eggs. "Eggs are loaded with nutrients that are critical for brain development and cognitive function, including choline, vitamin B12, protein, and selenium," they write.

Another simple way to add some nutrition to a breakfast is to throw some berries on top of cereal or porridge, or to add them in as a side dish. This is because, according to the publication, 'a number of studies indicate that berry intake positively affects cognitive function in children.'

They also share, "Offering your child unsweetened yogurt for breakfast or a protein-packed snack is an excellent way to support their brain health. Dairy products like yogurt are a good source of iodine, a nutrient the body needs for brain development and cognitive function."

And if you're really running low on time, the addition of an orange to any child's morning can be enough to help get their brain into gear. "Oranges are rich in flavonoids," Healthline shared. "Studies have suggested that eating flavonoid-rich foods and beverages like oranges and orange juice helps increase nerve activity and blood flow to the brain, which may boost cognitive function.

"Oranges are also packed with vitamin C, a nutrient that’s essential to brain health. Vitamin C is necessary for proper brain development, neurotransmitter production, and more."