King Charles left ‘deeply touched’ by primary school children who sent him ‘colourful’ underwear to celebrate Coronation

Primary school students in Oswestry received a thoughtful letter from King Charles this week thanking them for the ‘colourful’ underwear they sent him to celebrate his Coronation.

King Charles III was 'deeply touched' by the 'colourful art project' of decorated underwear that primary school students in Oswestry sent him as a Coronation present.

The monarch sent the school a sweet thank you letter which the children were 'so excited' to receive in response that they 'jumped up and down' alongside their friends and teachers.

There was a whole variety of memorabilia available to mark King Charles III's Coronation earlier this year from crown-themed clothes and foodie treats to coronation hampers filled with the tastiest food imaginable. But these off the shelf gifts are no match for the thoughtful and unique gifts that the students of Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy & Nursery in Oswestry sent off to King Charles to mark his Coronation earlier this year.

Inspired by the book The King's Pants by Nicholas Allan, the students got crafty and each decorated a pair of white underpants with bold colours and patterns before packaging them up and sending them to the King.

In response, the students have now received a response from the King who has said he was 'deeply touched' by their 'colourful art project.'

According to reports in The Express, the letter read, "The King has asked me to thank you for your very kind letter, and for the colourful art project that you so generously sent in celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation.

"The King was deeply touched that you should have taken the trouble to write and would have me convey his warmest good wishes to all of the pupils and staff at Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy & Nursery.

"I am to thank you once again for your thoughtful gesture at this time of celebration."

The letter was a huge boost to the primary school students who, according to teacher Cheryl Meddins, were 'so excited' by the post. She told The Express, "The children were so excited, jumping up and down when we received the letter, to be honest, we all were!"

She went on to explain that the whole project began when the school was sent a parcel of white underwear alongside a note that saying that the King 'had lots of events coming up and he needed more colourful pants to match, just like in The King’s Pants book.'

After decorating the unusual canvases, Cheryl shared that the school 'sent them over to Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.' She added, "When months passed we sort of forgot about it. Then boom we received the letter just last week. Maybe we’ll have to do something similar for the King’s upcoming 75th Birthday."

The underwear was far from the only creative, handmade gift sent to King Charles to mark his Coronation, though it was definitely one of the most unique.

One of the most thoughtful gifts came from Tegothnan Estate near Truro, Cornwall. To celebrate the Coronation, the estate gifted the King a special tea-blend made using a plant that the monarch's own late-father, Prince Philip, had planted after visiting them in 2014.

Prince Philip met with Jonathon Jones from Tegothnan Estate, which is home to the UK's largest tea plantation, and was inspired to plant his own tea bush on the estate. Unfortunately, he died before the tea could mature but Jonathon made sure to follow through on the late-Prince's plans.

Speaking about the meeting, Jonathon told The Express, "Prince Philip planted it in August 2014, so it's now mature and giving us some beautiful fresh tea, he used to come and see us at Chelsea Flower Show every year and he'd joke, 'why would I want to buy tea from you, when I planted a bush in Sri Lanka?'

"So I said, 'if you'd like to plant your own tea bush in England, you can, and you can have tea from that bush delivered to the palace' - and he did, he came down and planted a tea bush.

"The tea was blended especially for the coronation, and in that blend are leafs from the bush that Prince Philip planted. [King Charles] loved it, he took it in very good humour, he thought Majes-tea was a very funny name - we could get away with it with the King more so than the previous Queen, it appeals to his sense of humour."