King Charles’ ‘prison camp’ boarding school routine and family visits revealed in unearthed Scottish guest book

An insight into King Charles' 'prison camp' boarding school routine at Gordonstoun has been revealed in an unearthed guest book.

The Monarch who was Prince at the time, attended Gordonstoun boarding school in Moray, Scotland for five years from the age of 13.

He previously referred his time there as "a prison sentence" and a Scottish guest book has revealed some telling things.

King Charles' gruelling school routine and family visits have been revealed in an unearthed guestbook from the place where his parents Prince Philip and the Queen used to stay.

Many families have seen their children return to school within September's back-to-school month or sent their older kids off to university, and with royal children returning to school too, attention has turned to the old school days of the most senior royal, King Charles III.

The monarch, who took the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has recently awarded the Champion Shield to Gordonstoun's Pipe Band at Breamer Gathering. And it comes as a Scottish guest book gives a bigger insight into King Charles' boarding school days.

Prince George recently had his first taste of boarding school life and rewind 61 years and Charles was having his first day at Gordonstoun Boarding school.

Charles has previously made no secret of how he felt about his time there, describing his time there as "a prison sentence" and "Colditz in kilts" (after the German castle that was used as a Prisoner of War camp during World War II.

And a royal book, War Of The Windsors: The Inside Story Of Charles, Andrew And The Rivalry That Has Defined The Royal Family, claimed childhood bullies 'broke his nose'.

Innes House, a guest house where the late Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh would stay when they visited their son Charles, has an old guestbook and its contents shared by The Telegraph, shed insight into the routine he faced.

The prince lived in Windmill Lodge. "The morning run was only 50-100 yards and was followed by a warm shower, then a cold one," and he started out "sleeping in a basic dormitory" with 13 other boys in a "room with an open window at night".

But it appears there was light at the end of the tunnel as Charles is said to have "ended up with his own room."

The guest book also reveals that "Charles became head of school, was a coastguard and a talented potter and also played an acclaimed role of Macbeth in 1965, with his parents attending the final performance and staying at Innes".

And while King Charles claims he hardly saw his parents, the guest book recorded that the Queen stayed 10 nights at Innes and 14 nights at Lochnabo, near Elgin over the course of 20 years.

In a letter to his mother, Charles would write, “I hardly get any sleep in the House because I snore and I get hit on the head all the time. It’s absolute hell.” His torment fell on deaf ears, with an unsympathetic Prince Philip penning steely replies, advising his boy to buck up.

