King Charles’ ‘prison camp’ boarding school routine and family visits revealed in unearthed Scottish guest book
The Monarch's childhood was spent differently to children today
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
An insight into King Charles' 'prison camp' boarding school routine at Gordonstoun has been revealed in an unearthed guest book.
- The Monarch who was Prince at the time, attended Gordonstoun boarding school in Moray, Scotland for five years from the age of 13.
- He previously referred his time there as "a prison sentence" and a Scottish guest book has revealed some telling things.
- In other royal news 'The greatest blessing in life’ Princess Beatrice and Edoardo share wonderful family news with fans.
King Charles' gruelling school routine and family visits have been revealed in an unearthed guestbook from the place where his parents Prince Philip and the Queen used to stay.
Many families have seen their children return to school within September's back-to-school month or sent their older kids off to university, and with royal children returning to school too, attention has turned to the old school days of the most senior royal, King Charles III.
The monarch, who took the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has recently awarded the Champion Shield to Gordonstoun's Pipe Band at Breamer Gathering. And it comes as a Scottish guest book gives a bigger insight into King Charles' boarding school days.
Prince George recently had his first taste of boarding school life and rewind 61 years and Charles was having his first day at Gordonstoun Boarding school.
Charles has previously made no secret of how he felt about his time there, describing his time there as "a prison sentence" and "Colditz in kilts" (after the German castle that was used as a Prisoner of War camp during World War II.
And a royal book, War Of The Windsors: The Inside Story Of Charles, Andrew And The Rivalry That Has Defined The Royal Family, claimed childhood bullies 'broke his nose'.
Innes House, a guest house where the late Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh would stay when they visited their son Charles, has an old guestbook and its contents shared by The Telegraph, shed insight into the routine he faced.
The prince lived in Windmill Lodge. "The morning run was only 50-100 yards and was followed by a warm shower, then a cold one," and he started out "sleeping in a basic dormitory" with 13 other boys in a "room with an open window at night".
But it appears there was light at the end of the tunnel as Charles is said to have "ended up with his own room."
The guest book also reveals that "Charles became head of school, was a coastguard and a talented potter and also played an acclaimed role of Macbeth in 1965, with his parents attending the final performance and staying at Innes".
And while King Charles claims he hardly saw his parents, the guest book recorded that the Queen stayed 10 nights at Innes and 14 nights at Lochnabo, near Elgin over the course of 20 years.
In a letter to his mother, Charles would write, “I hardly get any sleep in the House because I snore and I get hit on the head all the time. It’s absolute hell.” His torment fell on deaf ears, with an unsympathetic Prince Philip penning steely replies, advising his boy to buck up.
For more royal news there's Kate Middleton’s necklace is a discreet nod to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis that you might have missed and Kate Middleton has been injured trampolining at home with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Easy back-to-school hairstyles from space buns to bubble braids
Space buns or bubble braids?
By Charlotte Duck Published
-
Kate Middleton is preparing her children ‘for life in the real world’ with Duchess Sophie’s nifty parenting tricks
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to 'have their own careers' away from the Royal Family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The strict royal rule that means King Charles can confiscate his grandchildren’s toys
Sometimes royal protocol feels a little bit mean...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana ‘hated gender preference’ during her pregnancies and was ‘devastated’ at King Charles' response to Harry being a boy
"Oh, God. It’s a boy. And he even has red hair!"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"They've already caused enough trouble to last a lifetime"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The sign Prince William still has to obey his father’s orders as King Charles appears to ‘pull rank’ over this royal formality
The Prince of Wales was given this unexpected role during recent royal outing
By Selina Maycock Published
-
King Charles reportedly brought Prince George an ‘£18000’ gift to celebrate his first birthday
The monarch knows the way to his grandchild's heart
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
New royal book claims King Charles suffered in silence as childhood bullies ‘broke his nose’
"Charles was a very polite, sweet boy — always incredibly thoughtful and kind"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles III shares ‘sweet and uncomplicated’ relationship with niece Zara Tindall and even had a hand in choosing her baby name
"Unlike many of the people in the King’s life, Zara seems to treat her uncle with unfiltered fondness"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles was extremely worried about young Prince Harry finding the right career path
The young Prince once wanted to work in a ‘fondue hut’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published