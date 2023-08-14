King Charles has found the ‘perfect’ daughter ‘he always wanted’ in Kate Middleton

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

According to a body language expert, King Charles has found the ‘perfect’ daughter that ‘he always wanted’ in his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

King Charles, who has 'always wanted' a daughter, has found the 'perfect' substitute in Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed.

The expert believes that The King also 'admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for' his son Prince William.

As the Royal Family enjoy their summer break and the privacy that time away from royal duties offers them, there are two royals especially who are likely revelling in each other's company and it's not who might expect.

We're sure that the royal youngsters are all delighted to be together and spending uninterrupted time with their parents, though they will likely be missing out on this sweet Balmoral tradition this year. But it's King Charles and Kate Middleton who one royal expert believes will most value the time together.

The pair's 'special relationship' goes beyond Charles supporting the 'informal and fun' way Kate is raising her and William's children, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession, with the King seeing Kate as the daughter he 'always wanted' but never got the chance to have.

The BBC's former royal corespondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "There’s little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter, he’s really quite a softie at heart, and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy."

It turns out that it wasn't just Charles who wanted to add a baby girl to his brood. According to the expert, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997, too would have 'loved' to have a daughter.

"Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter," Bond said. "I spoke to her about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child but she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again.

"But she admitted that she would love a daughter…and perhaps if she hadn’t have died, that wish might have come true."

But while the couple may have never had a daughter of their own, King Charles has found the 'perfect' daughter in his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton and reportedly refers to her as his 'darling daughter-in-law.'

Jennie Bond revealed, "For King Charles it’s a delight that he gets on so well with Catherine. He made efforts with Meghan too… but that has obviously not worked out."

She added, "He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours.

"I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for William. And of course, Charles is devoted to the three grandchildren Catherine has produced. The photos show that he has an easy relationship with all three and I’m sure he’s proud of the way Catherine is bringing them up."