King Charles has found the ‘perfect’ daughter ‘he always wanted’ in Kate Middleton

The King 'admires' his 'darling daughter-in-law'

King Charles and Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images and Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

According to a body language expert, King Charles has found the ‘perfect’ daughter that ‘he always wanted’ in his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

As the Royal Family enjoy their summer break and the privacy that time away from royal duties offers them, there are two royals especially who are likely revelling in each other's company and it's not who might expect. 

We're sure that the royal youngsters are all delighted to be together and spending uninterrupted time with their parents, though they will likely be missing out on this sweet Balmoral tradition this year. But it's King Charles and Kate Middleton who one royal expert believes will most value the time together. 

The pair's 'special relationship' goes beyond Charles supporting the 'informal and fun' way Kate is raising her and William's children, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession, with the King seeing Kate as the daughter he 'always wanted' but never got the chance to have. 

King Charles, Camilla, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Wales family on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC's former royal corespondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "There’s little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter, he’s really quite a softie at heart, and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy."

It turns out that it wasn't just Charles who wanted to add a baby girl to his brood. According to the expert, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997, too would have 'loved' to have a daughter. 

"Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter," Bond said. "I spoke to her about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child but she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again.

"But she admitted that she would love a daughter…and perhaps if she hadn’t have died, that wish might have come true."

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But while the couple may have never had a daughter of their own, King Charles has found the 'perfect' daughter in his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton and reportedly refers to her as his 'darling daughter-in-law.'

Jennie Bond revealed, "For King Charles it’s a delight that he gets on so well with Catherine. He made efforts with Meghan too… but that has obviously not worked out."

She added, "He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours.

"I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for William. And of course, Charles is devoted to the three grandchildren Catherine has produced. The photos show that he has an easy relationship with all three and I’m sure he’s proud of the way Catherine is bringing them up."

Explore More
Kate Middleton King Charles
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Royal News and Entertainment writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸