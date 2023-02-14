King Charles' special grandchild he 'dotes' on the most as little one brings out his most 'affectionate' side

King Charles has a special bond with Prince Louis, who he gives 'the most affection to', according to a body language expert.

Judi James has revealed how King Charles is a devoted grandfather, but has a particularly close bond with Prince Louis.

The body language expert says that Louis reminds his grandfather of a young Prince Harry.

King Charles is a grandfather to five; Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Meghan and Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet.

But body language expert Judi James suspects that the monarch has a special soft spot for four-year-old Prince Louis, who 'brings out the best' in King Charles.

She told Express.co.uk, "Like most grandparents, Charles probably dotes on all his grandchildren, even the ones he doesn’t get to see.

"Louis seems to have been named after Charles’s much-adored uncle Louis Mountbatten but he seems to have inherited his cheeky, spontaneously playful and affectionate traits from his own uncle, Harry."

(Image credit: Getty)

A prime example of his fun nature was when little Prince Louis stole the show during his first Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham - and his cheeky behaviour during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, where he was pictured making funny faces and poking his tongue out.

During these Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Kate handed Louis over to his grandfather, where we saw some sweet moments between Charles and Louis.

Judi said of their interaction, "It was Charles’ lap that Louis was placed on when he became fidgety during the Jubilee event and it is Louis’s responses to being held or hugged by Charles that allows us to see the very genuine aspect of their warmth for one another.

"You can pick a child up or sit it on your lap but it’s when we see Louis throw his arms round his grandad’s neck in a reciprocal gesture that we get a hint of how close the pair are behind the scenes."

(Image credit: Getty)

Judi added how there are only two royals who are usually at the receiving end of King Charles' public displays of affection - his niece Zara Tindall and Prince Louis.

"Zara Tindall has always been relaxed and hugely demonstrative with uncle Charles in public and Charles clearly adores being on the receiving end of her hugs and very affectionate displays," she explained.

"Louis looks like the other member of the family that treats Charles just like any other grandpa, no matter who and how many cameras are watching.

"As a result, both Zara and Louis bring out some of the best body language in Charles, with Louis in particular able to give the King the gift of looking openly affectionate and more down-to-earth than normal."

So cute!