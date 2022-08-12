Is Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's royal future written in the stars?
According to the stars, the monarchy might not suit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet.
Though little is known about Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) daughter, Lilibet, the stars can tell us a few things about who she may become.
- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (opens in new tab) is Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) second child and first daughter
- Now, a celebrity psychic has explained how Lilibet's star sign could determine what type of person she could grow up to be.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Palace insiders have revealed Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) plan to reunite Prince William and Prince Harry (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first daughter together on the 4th of June 2021 and named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, after the Queen and Princess Diana (opens in new tab).
Lilibet is a Gemini, just like her great grandfather, Prince Philip was, one of the more “playful” star signs who is said to be “fiery” and “fight for the right causes.” Regarding her parents strong support of various charity causes, and their willingness to speak out on issues pertinent to them and their lives, this Gemini trait is sure to be one held and honed by Lilibet as she grows up.
Inbaal Honigman (opens in new tab), a celebrity psychic and astrologer, recently spoke to Express.com about Lilibet's star sign and the effect her birth date may have on what type of person she could grow up to be.
Inbaal said, “Geminis are sociable and communicative, as they are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. They're chatty and friendly, and as children, they'll start babbling and talking at an early age.
“Interestingly for Lilibet herself, within her full astrological chart, we find the planet Mercury right next to the Sun, in Gemini as well.”
She added, “People with Mercury in Gemini chat twice as fast and twice as often as everybody else, and the young girl is likely to find her way into a career in communications, like journalism or storytelling.
“Gemini is a playful sign, not authoritative and controlling, and so the monarchy might not suit her. Had she been brought up in a palace, she'd have found royal protocol to be too restrictive for her.
"A Gemini would want to wear what she wants to wear, not shiny formal shoes and navy suits."
“Lilibet's ascendant, sometimes referred to as the rising sign, is in Leo. But only just,” the expert commented, “Had she been born just three or four minutes later, she'd have had Virgo rising.
“Her Leo rising will give her a dramatic flair in life. She'd be fiery, happy to fight for the right causes, and totally at ease on a stage. And it will strengthen her bond with her mother Meghan, whose Sun sign is Leo.
“Had she been Virgo rising, she'd have been meticulous, tidy, and focused. This would have strengthened her bond with her father Harry, himself a Virgo sun.
"Her moon sign is in Aries - a fun and vibrant placement which means she'll be tireless and adventurous.”
“Her chart is fairly balanced, with many influences from all the four elements. The intellectual element of Air is represented in her Gemini Sun sign. The romantic element of Water gets a strong representation with both her Mars and Venus in Cancer.
“The passionate element of Fire is seen in her Leo ascendant as well as her Aries moon. And of course, the predictable Earth element is there in her Taurus midheaven.
“A balanced chart such as this suggests that she takes interest in anything and everything, and is a very busy and curious little darling,” she said.
“She will grow to become an adventurous lady with many admirers, and is likely to retain a youthful perspective on life, well into old age."
