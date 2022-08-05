The Queen's acting skills to be celebrated as she's tipped for BAFTA nomination for this iconic scene
The Queen's tipped for BAFTA for her adorable Platinum Jubilee scene with Paddington Bear.
The Queen's acting skills could be celebrated as she is tipped for a BAFTA nomination for her iconic Paddington Bear Platinum Jubilee scene.
- The Queen is in the running for a second BAFTA gong after talks of her acting skills being recognised as 'best newcomer'.
- Her Majesty was awarded a honorary BAFTA back in 2013 and could be set to collect another gong.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton after Louis was born that he finally fulfilled (opens in new tab).
The Queen is being tipped for a BAFTA following her adorable sketch with Paddington Bear which aired at the start of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations (opens in new tab).
Her Majesty, who marks 70 years on the throne (opens in new tab), hosted the Peruvian bear for afternoon tea and the cute clip, which was praised by fans, could land the Queen with her second BAFTA after actress Dame Maureen Lipman joked that the Queen deserves a 'best newcomer' prize for her role in the comical sketch.
The Queen's appearance was supported by Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw and came as a surprise.
For anyone who has not seen the clip, The Queen (opens in new tab) sits down for afternoon tea with Paddington and in true Paddington style, there are a series of mishaps - from him drinking out of the teapot spout to a dollop of fresh cream landing on her butler.
But it was the Queen's comical response to Paddington when he pulled out a marmalade sandwich from under his hat 'for emergencies' that the monarch finally answered a question about the contents of her handbag.
In doing so she pulled out a perfectly square marmalade sandwich from her classic small black Launer bag and quipped "so do I. I keep mine in here...for later."
The unlikely duo then tap out the beat to the iconic Queen hit We Will Rock You using a teaspoon on the edge of a china teacup.
And speaking about the Queen's acting debut, Dame Lipman, said, "I’m going to put forward to BAFTA that the Queen should get the best newcomer prizes, for best appearance in a short film.”
You can watch the magic in the clip below...
It's understood the Queen spend half a day filming the iconic two-and-a-half minute sequence - away from other members of the Royal Family.
Anna Marsh, the chief executive of StudioCanal was involved in the filming and said, “Filming with Her Majesty and Paddington Bear at The Palace is a memory we will all cherish.
“Her Majesty’s warmth and generosity was a joy to behold.”
She added, “And who better to thank Her Majesty than Paddington, over a pot of tea, a marmalade sandwich, and with a touch of chaos. Aunt Lucy would be proud.”
The Queen was handed an honorary BAFTA back in 2013 in recognition of her support for British film and television and it was revealed she keeps the prestigious gong on a sideboard in Windsor Castle.
The Queen is no stranger to having a fun side, as it was previously revealed she loves this hilarious video game (opens in new tab) and begged to join in.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
