The heartbreaking reason Meghan Markle fears another UK visit

Meghan Markle reportedly fears "Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK" if the pair visits his home country again, according to a royal source.

New reports from OK! reveal that Meghan Markle reportedly fears another trip to the UK, as visits to Prince Harry's home country “pull at his heartstrings.”

Prince Harry and Meghan uprooted from the UK back in January 2020, stepping down as senior royals and sparking a vast number of rumours about the pairs opinion on 'The Firm (opens in new tab)'.

The Sussexes last visited the UK on a quick trip to Windsor in April and then to London for the Platinum Jubilee in June. Their reception at the jubilee celebrations earlier this year left their pair "absolutely furious", royal biographer Angela Levin told The Express, as they were shunned from a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance and denied a photographer for daughter Lilibet's first meeting with her grandmother, The Queen.

Commenting on the mixed reports over the Queen extending an olive branch and inviting the Sussexes and their children to Balmoral this summer, a source told OK!, “It’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan.

“On one hand, it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, [Meghan] fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK.

"Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.

“She’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time,” the source said. “She can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”

The Sussexes explosive Oprah interview, reports of tensions between Prince William and his younger brother creating a rift in the family, and Prince Harry's legal battles over UK security issues, there are more questions than answers surrounding the topic of Prince Harry ever returning to the UK with his family.

Despite the family troubles, it is said The Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and the two are keen to keep their family bond strong.

The source added, “It goes without saying he wants to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can. So, this offer is a big deal to him.

"It’ll be such a treat to spend precious time with the Queen, and Harry would love to enjoy a pint in a British pub and spend time with his family in the countryside. He’s really missed it.”

