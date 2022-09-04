Meghan Markle responds to rumours about her and Prince Harry's £2.4m Frogmore Cottage renovation

Meghan Markle has clarified the rumours about gold bathtubs and a home yoga studio

Meghan Markle responds to rumours about her and Prince Harry's £2.4m Frogmore Cottage renovation
(Image credit: GOR/Getty Images and Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has set the record straight about her and Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) UK home renovations. 

Meghan Markle's recent interview with New York Magazine's The Cut was jam-packed with titbits of information about her family life, with the Duchess commenting on a vast variety of topics.

One such discussion centred around the home renovations she and Prince Harry undertook before moving into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. The royal couple moved into the property in April of 2019 ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie, and spent time make the house a home for their growing brood.

Speculation about the £2.4 million project was rampant at the time. Rumours about golden bathtubs and other 'unnecessary' luxuries being added to the home at the cost of the British tax payer, flew and, at the time, were never clarified. 

In her interview with The Cut, Meghan finally put these rumours to bed. Journalist Allison P. Davis, wrote, "Headline after headline suggested that the renovations were more extravagant than they actually were. There was never, for instance, a yoga studio with a floating floor, never a gold bathtub or a copper bathtub; there wasn’t a special wing for her mother." 

Image 1 of 1
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Image 1 of 1

"They [Meghan and Harry] had been criticised for using an exorbitant amount of taxpayer funds, £2.4 million ($3.2 million), for the upgrades on a home they’d been given," the piece explained before revealing, "They've since repaid the renovation costs."

After clarifying what Frogmore Cottage definitely does not look like, Meghan went on to reveal a bit about what the interiors do look like.

She explained that the family had packed up the belongings of theirs that still remained at the Windsor property earlier this year. She explained that she was reunited with her "good old Ikea frames" among other things like journals and socks.

While imagining the royals toddling around Ikea may be difficult, royalty before Meghan have admitted to owning, and loving, bargain Ikea pieces. Previously, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) has admitted that she too is a fan of the flat-pack Swedish home brand. During a trip to Sweden, Kate revealed that her and Prince William's (opens in new tab) children, Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), have Ikea furniture in their bedrooms.

Image 1 of 1
(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Image)
Image 1 of 1

Harry and Meghan currently live in Montecito, (opens in new tab) a small, wealthy seaside community in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles. The couple live with their children Archie, aged three, and Lilibet, who is one. Despite their move, the couple have retained the lease on Frogmore Cottage so they can stay in the property during any trips back across the pond.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan moved out, the couple have allowed Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie to live at the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August. The family of three split their time between the cottage and a home in Portugal where Jack Brooksbank resides for work. 

Related articles:

Explore More
Meghan Markle
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Royal News and Entertainment writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.