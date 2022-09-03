Meghan Markle reveals adorable details of life at home with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) are remarkably protective of their children's privacy but the Princess recently revealed how their children take after their father.

Meghan Markle has shared rare details about her and Prince Harry's life with their two children, Archie and Lilibet

The children have rarely been spotted out and pictures of them are near to non-existent as the couple have stopped using their official Instagram page

Since their move to America (opens in new tab) post-stepping back from royal life (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fiercely protective of their children (opens in new tab) and their privacy.

While official portraits and photography of the happy family were released upon Archie's birth in 2019, as the couple had left The Firm and the country by the time Lilibet was born, little is known about the family's home life or the personalities of the youngsters.

The couple does provide the occasional update on their family life and it is understandable, considering their reasoning for leaving the UK (opens in new tab), that the couple have opted to keep their two children away from the spotlight.

But earlier this week, Meghan Markle delighted royal fans as she let some family stories slip and revealed that Lilibet takes after Prince Harry and Archie in the most adorable way.

The royal couple opened up their Californian home (opens in new tab) to New York Magazine's The Cut, and Meghan spoke with the journalists about her family and their life in the US.

In the piece, Lilibet was described as being “small and also ginger” with “watchful bright-blue eyes.” - just like her father and older brother. The profile also tells the story of how, during the interview, Harry managed to cheer up an unhappy Lilibet by beatboxing, prompting the whole family to dance along and cheer up the unsmiling one-year-old.

Meghan revealed to The Cut that the couple are currently teaching the pair’s eldest child, Archie, who is now three-years-old, the importance of manners and emphasising the importance of saying “please” and “thank you.”

Meghan explained, “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.’

Any titbit of information about Archie and Lillibet is sure to be lapped up by royal fans who are desperate to learn more about the secretive royal youngsters. This most recent interview may seem like relatively small news, but considering the lack of updates on the family, The Cut's interview is jam-packed with smile-inducing stories.

Fans were given their first glimpse of Lilibet in December 2021, when Harry and Meghan unveiled their annual Christmas card (opens in new tab) which showed the family of four at their Santa Barbara home. It was not until June 2022 that fans got another look at the pairs daughter when Meghan and Harry shared a rare photo of Lilibet (opens in new tab), taken during her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

The children have been spotted on Meghan and Harry's, now defunct, official Instagram page, on both Mother's and Father's day, but are more likely to be seen on the profiles of professional photographers who the family call friends.

