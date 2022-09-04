Prince William lives in the present while Harry is stuck in the past, claims journalist who broke news of Diana's death

A British journalist has commented on the way Princess Diana's death has impacted Prince William (opens in new tab) and Prince Harry (opens in new tab)  as they have grown up.

Earlier this week, the British journalist who broke the news of Diana's fatal car crash, claimed that since their mother's death, Prince William has put the past behind him, while Prince Harry 'struggles to do so.'

Speaking to ToDiForDaily.com’s Kinsey Schofield, journalist Mike Parry relived the moment he had to confirm the news of Princess Diana's fatal car crash on the 31st of August 1997, while working as Executive Editor of the Press Association.

The discussion then turned to Prince William and Prince Harry's experience of the event, with the journalist analysing how it has impacted the way the brothers view life.

(Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)
Parry said, "I think Harry has had to deal with mental turmoil all his life, from the moment he was pictured walking behind his mother’s coffin... what kind of effect would that have on a little boy, as he was then?

"And I’m sure that mental turmoil has tormented him all of his life, but remember, William was there as well. William seems to have handled it better in the terms of growing up into an adult man with responsibilities and having to put the past behind him, live in the present and look to the future, which Harry has struggled to do."

Schofield and Parry then debated whether the circumstances of his mother's death have impacted Prince Harry's current row with the Home Office over security. Schofield questioned whether Prince Harry expects similar security to his mother after Mr Parry detailed the vast amount of protection Diana would be granted when stepping out to occasions. 

Parry replied, "I have to say, I think Harry sometimes uses the security card really as a manipulative pawn on the chess board. I think there is a little bit of emotional blackmail there because of what happened to his mother."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) reportedly touched down in the UK to begin their country-wide charity visits (opens in new tab)

Hello! claimed that the couple used a commercial airline for their journey and the plane landed on Saturday morning (3rd September). Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are not believed to have travelled with them but Harry and Meghan are staying under the radar and have yet to be spotted.

