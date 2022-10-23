Meghan Markle ‘comes into her own when she is alone’ according to expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After carrying out a slew of solo appearances, Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has shown that she is 'more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself ', according to a body language expert.

Meghan Markle 'appears to have grown in confidence' during solo engagements, a body language expert has claimed

They have also shared that Meghan knows how to make people feel 'special' as they engage with her and uses body language to radiate positivity

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's evening routine has been revealed by the Duchess and it's totally relatable (opens in new tab)

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle took part in a heartfelt interview with Variety, where she spoke candidly about how she and Prince Harry dealt with their grief following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), and also revealed some rare tidbits of information about her and Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan's presence in the video interview proved that she has "grown in confidence" according to body language expert Darren Stanton (opens in new tab), who has analysed the Duchess' movements throughout her recent solo appearances.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Speaking about the influx of confidence present in the video, Darren explained to Slingo, "I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media.

"I'm not saying she doesn't exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen."

Further diving into Meghan's body language, Darren said that the Duchess knew how to "turn on the charm" with the interviewer by using strong eye contact and plenty of smiles.

He explained, "The first thing with Meghan in this clip is that she has amazing eye contact to whom she is addressing.

"We talk about genuine eye contact being three to five seconds and she definitely adheres to this perfect timeframe. She's also not distracted when looking at the interviewer. This is a clever technique to make somebody feel special."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Darren also described the "genuine happiness" that Meghan was clearly experiencing, both in and outside of her interview, which he claims was clear through the engagement of her face.

He said, "When someone is being genuine their whole face is engaged, whereas someone who is looking to mask sadness only engages half of their face. Her whole face is engaged and she is radiating positivity."

Related articles: