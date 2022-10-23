Meghan Markle ‘comes into her own when she is alone’ according to expert

Meghan's body language shows her growing confidence

Meghan Markle
(Image credit: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

After carrying out a slew of solo appearances, Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has shown that she is 'more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself ', according to a body language expert.

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle took part in a heartfelt interview with Variety, where she spoke candidly about how she and Prince Harry dealt with their grief following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), and also revealed some rare tidbits of information about her and Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan's presence in the video interview proved that she has "grown in confidence" according to body language expert Darren Stanton (opens in new tab), who has analysed the Duchess' movements throughout her recent solo appearances. 

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Speaking about the influx of confidence present in the video, Darren explained to Slingo, "I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media.

"I'm not saying she doesn't exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen."

Further diving into Meghan's body language, Darren said that the Duchess knew how to "turn on the charm" with the interviewer by using strong eye contact and plenty of smiles. 

He explained, "The first thing with Meghan in this clip is that she has amazing eye contact to whom she is addressing.

"We talk about genuine eye contact being three to five seconds and she definitely adheres to this perfect timeframe. She's also not distracted when looking at the interviewer. This is a clever technique to make somebody feel special."

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Darren also described the "genuine happiness" that Meghan was clearly experiencing, both in and outside of her interview, which he claims was clear through the engagement of her face.

He said, "When someone is being genuine their whole face is engaged, whereas someone who is looking to mask sadness only engages half of their face. Her whole face is engaged and she is radiating positivity."

Related articles:

Explore More
Meghan Markle