Prince Harry says therapy 'opened his eyes' and 'burst' the bubble around his royal life

Prince Harry has revealed the impact therapy has had on his life after thinking there was 'only one way to live'.

During his latest appearance at an event with BetterUp, Prince Harry opened up about the impact therapy has had on his life.

The Duke of Sussex said that it has helped him 'regain' his confidence and completely changed his perspective on the life he was living.

Prince Harry has detailed how therapy has changed his life, after ‘bursting’ his royal bubble and helping to ‘open’ his eyes, in a new interview for BetterUp.

The interview was teased on Twitter and Instagram with a black and white picture of Prince Harry, appearing alongside BetterUp’s CEO, Alexi Robichaux to discuss mental health and comes just days after Meghan Markle revealed how she and Harry were coping with their grief (opens in new tab), following the Queen’s death.

At the event in San Fransico, according to Hello! (opens in new tab) Prince Harry opened up about his own experience with therapy and said, "The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes. I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble."

He continued, "Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realized that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had."

As BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer (opens in new tab), this isn’t the first time Harry had appeared in an interview to discuss about mental health. In April, he interviewed a number of famous faces, including tennis legend Serena Williams on the importance of mental fitness (opens in new tab), before sharing some poignant comments on trauma and how the ‘body never forgets’ grief (opens in new tab).

Harry said, "Ninety-nine point nine percent of people on planet Earth are suffering from some form of loss, trauma, or grief

"The body doesn’t forget, the body holds the score as we know. And, therefore, just as much as there’s a mental health aspect to it, there’s also the emotional aspect to it as well."

The father of two also discussed his own ‘unresolved trauma (opens in new tab)’ in a sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV’s 'The Me You Can’t See'.