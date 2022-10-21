Prince Harry says therapy 'opened his eyes' and 'burst' the bubble around his royal life

Prince Harry says his eyes were opened by therapy as it gave him perspective on his life

Prince Harry therapy - Prince Harry looking ahead with a serious expression / taken as he attends The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 15, 2017 in Camberley, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Prince Harry has revealed the impact therapy has had on his life after thinking there was 'only one way to live'.

Prince Harry has detailed how therapy has changed his life, after ‘bursting’ his royal bubble and helping to ‘open’ his eyes, in a new interview for BetterUp.

The interview was teased on Twitter and Instagram with a black and white picture of Prince Harry, appearing alongside BetterUp’s CEO, Alexi Robichaux to discuss mental health and comes just days after Meghan Markle revealed how she and Harry were coping with their grief (opens in new tab), following the Queen’s death.

At the event in San Fransico, according to Hello! (opens in new tab) Prince Harry opened up about his own experience with therapy and said, "The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes. I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble."

He continued, "Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realized that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had."

As BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer (opens in new tab), this isn’t the first time Harry had appeared in an interview to discuss about mental health. In April, he interviewed a number of famous faces, including tennis legend Serena Williams on the importance of mental fitness (opens in new tab), before sharing some poignant comments on trauma and how the ‘body never forgets’ grief (opens in new tab).

Harry said, "Ninety-nine point nine percent of people on planet Earth are suffering from some form of loss, trauma, or grief

"The body doesn’t forget, the body holds the score as we know. And, therefore, just as much as there’s a mental health aspect to it, there’s also the emotional aspect to it as well."

The father of two also discussed his own ‘unresolved trauma (opens in new tab)’ in a sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV’s 'The Me You Can’t See'.

