Meghan Markle on how she and Prince Harry coped with death of the Queen

Meghan Markle has spoken for the first time about how she and Prince Harry have been coping with the grief of losing Queen Elizabeth II.

In a new, candid interview with Variety, Meghan Markle has spoken about Queen Elizabeth II for the first time since her death.

The Duchess of Sussex explained how she and Prince Harry have been processing their grief and shared how ‘grateful’ she was to be able to support her husband at the Queen's state funeral (opens in new tab) .

In a brand new interview with Variety (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle has spoken about the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death (opens in new tab) for the first time and shared how she and Prince Harry have coped with their grief.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK in September to attend a number of charity events, before Buckingham Palace announced on September 8th, that Her Majesty, the Queen was under 'medical supervision'.

Following the news, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, along with the Queen’s children, travelled to Balmoral.

That evening, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died, with her state funeral (opens in new tab) taking place on September 19th, with both Prince Harry and Meghan in attendance.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Phil Noble-WPA Pool)

Now, Meghan has detailed how she and Harry have coped with his grandmother’s passing. She said, "In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.

"Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space."

The mother-of-two then took a moment to reflect on the ‘outpouring of love and support’ she received from citizens in the UK, adding, "I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell)

Praising the legacy the Queen left behind, Meghan said, "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

"It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband'."

Meghan is not the first member of the family to speak on their grief, Prince William also previously revealed that the reaction to the Queen’s passing made him realise she was ‘everyone’s grandmother, (opens in new tab)’ before sharing that his family’s dog, Orla had been providing a lot of comfort (opens in new tab).