Meghan Markle explains why she chose billionaire Tyler Perry as daughter Lilibet’s godfather

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has explained how billionaire Hollywood producer Tyler Perry helped her and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) during a time of need, and has shared how the couple decided to make him Lilibet's godfather.

It may have been short, but Harry & Meghan has been filled with bombshells, hurtful accusations and a lot, a lot, of tears. But in the sixth and final instalment of the couple's Netflix series, Harry and Meghan told the heartwarming story of how billionaire Hollywood producer Tyler Perry came to their rescue during a time of need.

When Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 (opens in new tab), the pair were a little lost. The couple says that after their temporary home in Vancouver Island was swarmed by paparazzi and they were left without government-provided security, they felt they had nowhere safe to go. It was at this time Perry offered them his $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, private security, and a personal plane to secretly transport them, their son, Archie, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, their dogs, and more than a dozen suitcases from Canada to California.

(Image credit: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Recalling the kind offer, Meghan explained, “He [was] like, ‘My house is safe.… You’re going to stay as long as you need. And I’m going get you there safely. And I’m gonna keep you there safely until you have somewhere to go.”

In a video taken during their journey on Perry's plane, Harry revealed that he and Meghan Markle had not even met Perry before he opened up his home to them. “This is the current situation, thanks to another amazing friend, whom we’ve never met, but who believes in us and wants to help,” he said.

During the episode, Perry explained that Harry and Meghan’s story resonated so deeply with him that he felt the need to reach out to the couple before their wedding in 2018. He explained, “I’m not a royal watcher…but I saw something about her father. I found it to be hurtful if he were my father, and I couldn’t even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and having to walk into all of that madness and need the security of your family, and then have your father do some horrible things.

“When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people. And I know how hurtful and horrible it can be. I immediately empathised with her. This was before the wedding. And I sent her a note, just praying for her just to be able to move through it and hold on, and let her know that everything in her life had prepared her for this moment, or so I thought.”

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Another shot in the docuseries sees Meghan, Harry, and Perry walking around the gardens of the Beverly Hills mansion where the couple stayed during COVID.

Reminiscing on the six weeks the couple stayed there, when the media had no idea where they were, Harry said, “It was bliss.” Though the then family-of-three eventually relocated from Perry’s Beverly Hills estate to their own home in Montecito, the couple wished to keep Perry close to their family and did so with a very special offer.

Perry revealed, “They said, ‘We’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather,’ “I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, I’d be honoured. I’d absolutely be honoured.”

Related articles: