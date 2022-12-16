Meghan Markle reveals Archie's former nanny Lorren 'took care' of her in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle has praised Archie's former nanny, Lorren Khumalo, for taking care of her family when she moved into Frogmore Cottage with Prince Harry.

The Zimbabwean nurse was hired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex four months after the birth of their first child.

Speaking in their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex describe their experience of hiring Lorren Khumalo as their four-month-old's first childminder. The royal couple quickly hit it off with the pediatric nurse, who primarily looked after Archie while they fulfilled their work duties as senior members of the Royal Family.

"She just took care of not just Archie, but of us," Meghan revealed. "She definitely took care of me."

"She was brilliant," Harry agreed.

The couple also revealed that Lorren, who is from Zimbabwe, asked Meghan if she could tie Archie onto her back with a mud cloth. The Duchess was instantly taken by the idea, replying "Of course! Let's do that."

Lorren also appears in the Netflix docuseries, speaking publicly about what it was like to work for Harry and Meghan for the first time. She admits she needed to "sit down" after receiving the life-changing news that the celebrity couple wanted to hire her.

"I had this phone call, and they were like, Prince Harry and Meghan would like to see you, and speak to you about looking after Archie. I was like, Hang on a minute, I need to sit down," Lorren recalls. The health worker was so excited by the job prospect that she received a speeding ticket en route to Frogmore Cottage, where she would meet Harry and Meghan for the first time. When she saw the duke "walking barefoot" on arrival, she instantly became comfortable.

"Suddenly, the formality slid and I felt so at ease," Lorren says. "They were really hands-on parents."

The ex-royal nanny also admits she initially didn't know what to pack for Archie on the Sussexes' tour to South Africa in 2019, which occurred "early" in her employment.

"I'm like, what do I pack for a small prince?" she says. On this same tour, Archie's nursery caught fire while Harry and Meghan were at an engagement. Thankfully, he was in the safe hands of Lorren at the time of the blaze and remained unharmed.