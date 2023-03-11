Meghan Markle celebrated International Women's Day by hosting a pop-up baby boutique for expectant mothers experiencing homelessness

To celebrate International Women's Day, Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) visited LA-based charity Harvest Home to create a pop-up baby boutique for expectant mothers experiencing homelessness.

On International Women's Day, 8 March, Meghan Markle and her Archewell Foundation celebrated by visiting the LA-based charity Harvest Home, an organisation supporting homeless pregnant women in the area.

Meghan and her team spent the day running a pop-up baby boutique, offering necessities such as books and clothes to expectant mothers experiencing homelessness, and also hosted a lunch at a female-owned restaurant.

The foundation also made a donation to the organisation.

"Happy International Women’s day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds, or helping a woman in your community, let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!" Archewell wrote in a statement on their website.

"This valuable organisation helps provide housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges including domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since being founded in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children.

"As an advocate for women's rights and supporter of mothers and families in need, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell team celebrated the women of Harvest Home by creating a pop up baby boutique, hosting lunch from a female owned restaurant, and making a donation to the organisation."

(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan has supported Harvest Home for several years, donating time, money and resources to the charity.

On Mother's Day in 2021, she donated supplies to help 'uplift' those that the organisation supports.

She said at the time, "When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of colour and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home's residents."

In July of the same year, Archewell partnered with Procter & Gamble and Pampers to donate nappies to the charity.

After receiving the generous gift, Harvest Home took to Instagram to thank Meghan for her thoughtfulness. They wrote, I"These diapers recently arrived at our new Pico-Robertson Home and we could not be more thankful to Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and @proctergamble and @pampersus for the incredible donation through their Million Acts of Love Campaign.

"Thank you helping us ensure our resident and alumnae families' needs are met!"

