Meghan Markle recalls ‘wonderful’ Christmas with Royal Family that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet missed out on and reveals how the celebrations fulfilled her biggest childhood wish
Meghan has fond memories of her festive celebrations with the royals
Meghan Markle has shared the story of her ‘wonderful’ Christmas with Royal Family and revealed how the celebrations fulfilled her biggest childhood wish - but Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will seemingly never get to experience the same.
Christmas is a time for family, whether you're using the festive period to play the best Christmas games for families or you're spending the time between Christmas day and New Year's to set family goals for 2024.
But for families who are apart over the holidays, the time can be bittersweet. Take Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as just one example. They haven't spent Christmas with the Royal Family since 2018, meaning their kids, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, have never had the chance to meet up with all their cousins at Sandringham - and that means they're missing out on their mum Meghan's own 'biggest childhood wish.'
In 2017, Meghan spent her first Christmas with Royal Family. Despite the fact that she wasn't yet married to Harry - their wedding day took place in 2018 - the late Queen Elizabeth bended the rules so she could join in with the festivities. And despite the trouble that has ensued since, Meghan actually had a wonderful time at Sandringham with the family.
"At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like, 'Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this'," she said while reminiscing on The Firm's celebrations in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
"I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mum, and she's like 'How's it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing'. It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."
But while Meghan always wanted a big family Christmas as a child, it's not something her own children will likely ever get. This year, as they have done every year since moving their family to Montecito in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan, along with Archie, Lilibet, and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, have enjoyed small celebrations with just the five of them sitting down to open gifts and eat far too much food.
But just because they're a small group, doesn't mean they're not making lasting memories together. Speaking about the sweet traditions she's began with her kids, Meghan revealed to E! News, "We're creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it.
"I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The surprisingly sweet reason King Charles was glad NOT to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this Christmas
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not join the Royal Family at Sandringham over the holidays
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Ferguson planned the sweetest Christmas celebration for her grandchildren - but there’s one thing she’s struggling to teach them about the holidays and it’s so relatable
Life in the royal household doesn't sound too different from that in your average family home
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The surprisingly sweet reason King Charles was glad NOT to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this Christmas
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not join the Royal Family at Sandringham over the holidays
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles ‘snubbed’ granddaughter Lilibet’s christening despite this communication breakthrough
Tell-all book claims King Charles' was a no-show at Lilibet's christening despite being in touch
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might have just had a secret-family reunion with this special relative - and we’re sure Prince Harry was delighted
Prince Harry may be estranged from the Royal Family but he has his maternal relatives to lean back on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Top 10 tips for building relationships with ‘estranged’ grandparents in light of Meghan Markle’s ‘text updates to King Charles’ about Prince Archie and Lilibet
'It's not our decision as parents to completely cut them off'
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Meghan Markle says she’s ‘enjoying every moment’ of Christmas preparations with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Sussex family have some sweet holiday traditions
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles ‘delighted’ to receive sweet birthday present from grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Despite Prince Harry's ongoing feud with his family, he made sure his two children marked their grandfather's 75th birthday
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Lilibet record sweet birthday tribute to grandfather King Charles, we think Prince Louis would love to have joined in
The Sussex youngsters are said to have "delighted" the monarch with this grand gesture
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince Harry’s plans for a ‘British’ Christmas for Prince Archie and Lilibet - selection boxes for breakfast?
The Duke of Sussex is planning to give his children their first-ever British Christmas
By Selina Maycock Published