Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage return is expected to be ‘bittersweet’ as the home holds so many memories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived in the property before their wedding and the property hold so many memories for them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Frogmore Cottage this weekend is expected to bring up a whole host of emotions for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to join the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family this weekend to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee marking her 70th reign of the throne.

But as the couple plus their children, son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet Diana, who turns one on Saturday and could celebrate by meeting the Queen, briefly settle back into UK life they will evoke some memories because the property they will reportedly be staying in holds many memories from the early days of their relationship.

Since then the couple has quit the UK after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family and started a new life for themselves over in LA and The Firm ‘fallout’ that followed their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

But as they put their differences aside and prepare to unite for a special Jubilee service in St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3rd there will be no escaping the memories made at the start of their married life and their son’s early baby years.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to stay at Frogmore Cottage comes after its understood Prince Harry renewed the lease on the property and after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out.

The Sussexes have a close bond with Eugenie’s family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK!, “Eugenie and Jack are very close to Harry and Meghan. It’s actually one of the few close relationships Harry and Meghan have retained in the royal family.”

And Meghan hinted at her bond with Eugenie during the Oprah interview, she said, “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable. We’re friends with them as a couple.”

Ahead of Meghan’s return to the UK, her makeup artist Daniel Martin has arrived in London to join her UK hairdresser George Northwood.

And while royal fans await to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Bittersweet’ return, it’s confirmed that they won’t be attending the balcony for the Royal Trooping the Colour.

Ahead of the celebrations, a statement that announced the royal couple will not feature on the balcony read, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

So with a return to where it all began, one can only imagine the feelings that will return following a trip down memory lane whilst also making new memories as this will be their first visit as a family of four.