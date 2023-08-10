Meghan Markle set to follow Kate Middleton in breaking this royal back-to-school tradition
The Duchess of Sussex is expected to do this parenting 'chore' herself come September
Meghan Markle is set to break royal back-to-school rules like Kate Middleton when son Archie returns to education in September.
With less than a month left of the summer holidays, families are gearing up for the back-to-school prep, from buying the best new school shoes to school supplies, and royal families are no different.
Many fans wondered why Meghan didn't join Prince Harry on his recent visit to Tokyo and Singapore and it's likely because she's enjoying the last few weeks of the summer in LA with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
And according to sources, the Duchess of Sussex is due to break royal tradition and do the school run herself like Kate Middleton usually does with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.
"She talks to everyone; there is no pretense,” a longtime Montecito resident told PEOPLE magazine. And Meghan is expected to make the school run when Archie moves up to the transitional Kindergarden.
Princess Diana also used to accompany her children Prince William and Prince Harry to school but usual royal tradition is for the children to be taken by their nanny.
A post shared by Royal Style Watch (@royalstylewatch)
A photo posted by on
Meghan is said to be taking a 'much softer' approach to Prince Harry's family by 'focusing on their children'.
A source explained, "The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."
Another insider added, “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids."
Meghan and Harry previously gave fans an insight into their lives with their hit Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry is reportedly taking son Archie on father-son trip to Africa for a new project.
A post shared by The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex ♡ (@allsussex)
A photo posted by on
Meghan's hands-on approach to parenting comes after they stopped using nannies after stepping back as senior working members of the Royal Family. And while Prince William and Kate still use Norland Nannies, they do take part in the school run when they can and escorted their kids on the first day of their new school at Lambrook.
Meanwhile, Meghan has previously been spotted picking son Archie, four, up from pre-school, and revealed his heartwarming after pre-school ritual.
She is set to continue to be involved when he returns to school next month like other kids.
