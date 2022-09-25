Kate Middleton wants to raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis like Lady Louise and Viscount Severn

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) reportedly admires Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's parenting style so much that she wants to raise her children in the same way, a new book has claimed.

Kate Middleton wants to raise her children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, in the same way that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have raised their kids, a new royal book has claimed.

While Kate Middleton has often been praised for her 'intuitive' and 'confident' parenting (opens in new tab), The New Royals (opens in new tab), written by Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl (opens in new tab), claims that the Princess admires the parenting techniques used by the Wessexes.

Despite Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex being working royals who's calendars are filled with engagements and royal duties, their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, styled as Viscount Severn, 12, grew up without Her/His Royal Highness titles and managed to spend their childhoods largely out of the public eye.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Nicholl claims that Kate admires how Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex managed to give their children a quiet upbringing despite being at the heart of the Royal Family.

While the youngest grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab) and Prince Philip (opens in new tab) have now been thrown into the spotlight due to their appearances at the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab), their lives so far have been surprisingly normal.

Royal fans delighted at the news of Lady Louise Windsor's summer job in a garden centre, where it was reported she was earning only £6.83 per hour in her role. After receiving her A Level results (opens in new tab) in August, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Lady Louise, who has been described as the Queen's 'favourite' grandchild, would be following in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William (opens in new tab), and attending the University of St Andrews to read English.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Nicholl explains that Kate Middleton and Prince William can bring up their children in the down-to-earth style they clearly favour, but that Prince George has his future set in stone as second in line to the throne (opens in new tab), and that pressure is vast.

Princess Charlotte does have more choice about her role within the family than her older brother does, but Nicholl describes her as 'the 'spare', saying she must hold the possibility that she could become the monarch when pursuing whatever other career she may choose.

Meanwhile Prince Louis could choose to become a non-working royal if he pleases and may take a much more relaxed approach to working within the family than his siblings.

