Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to spend more time with Archie and Lilibet this week

Following their trip to the UK, which saw the couple unexpectedly stay for nearly two weeks in light of the Queen's death, Meghan and Harry are set to spend some quality time with Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their return to the UK last month for a series of charity events.

However, after it was announced that the Queen had died aged 96, the pair extended their stay to attend her state funeral and are now looking to make up that time with Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be spending time with their children, Archie (opens in new tab) and Lilibet (opens in new tab) and postponing their return to work for another week, following their extended stay in the UK.

Meghan and Harry originally planned a whistle-stop trip to the UK, to attend two charity events and as well as paying a visit to Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf One Year To Go event.

The couple extended their stay following the news that Her Majesty the Queen had died. The couple remained in London for another week, to attend the Queen’s state funeral (opens in new tab) on September 19th, before then returning home to the US (opens in new tab).

Now, Meghan and Harry are reportedly looking to make up the time with Archie and Lilibet - who did not join their parents for the funeral. According to Hello! (opens in new tab)they have postponed their return to work and their business projects for another week.

Meghan has announced that the next episode of her new Archetypes podcast will land on Tuesday 4th October after delaying a number of episodes during the royal mourning period.

The family of four is expected to spend some quality time together at their Montecito home, while also doing the school run for Archie, who Meghan revealed in her viral interview with the Cut, is now going to school full-time (opens in new tab).

This comes after the royal family officially marked the end of the mourning period (opens in new tab) on September 27th, with a poignant portrait of the Queen. The Prince and Princess of Wales have since resumed their royal duties, with a trip to Wales where Kate shared an adorable moment with a four-year-old fan (opens in new tab).