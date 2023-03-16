Meghan Markle takes after Kate Middleton for a cause close to her heart - and the Wales kids would approve

Meghan Markle is taking after Kate Middleton with her tasty treats for a cause that is close to her heart - and the Wales kids would approve.

Meghan Markle's 'famous' Lemon oil cake is set to be included in a chef's cookbook in aid of a cause that is close to the Duchess' heart.

The Duchess of Sussex is "proud to have contributed a recipe".

Meghan Markle is taking after Kate Middleton with her tasty bakes after her 'famous' Lemon Oil Cake recipe was chosen to be included in a chef's new cookbook.

The Duchess of Sussex has a recipe that her nephews and niece, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three, would approve of and its so good that her signature cake recipe is going to be included on chef José Andrés’s newest cookbook.

It's no secret that the Wales kids have previously enjoyed baking with their mother Kate Middleton at home and for various charities and now the Princess of Wales' sister-in-law Meghan appears to be taking after Kate with her tasty treats.

Penguin Random House announced this week that the Spanish chef is releasing his first book on behalf of nonprofit World Central Kitchen (opens in new tab). Titled, The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope (opens in new tab), the non-fiction book is due to be released in September 2023 and can be pre-ordered.

The book release notes that it will feature recipes from some famous faces, including the Duchess of Sussex’s recipe for her Lemon Oil Cake.

And the Archewell Foundation (opens in new tab), run by Prince Harry and Meghan shared the news with their fans online to celebrate the milestone achievement and praise the other contributors of the book.

But it's not the first time Meghan has baked her Lemon Oil cake with World Central Kitchen - as back in March 2021 she partnered with the non-profit organisation to send her lemon cake to a group of women who have helped provide meals to communities in Chicago amid the pandemic.

And no doubt Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who were recently given new titles (opens in new tab), have been treated to sampling some of their mother's bakes too.

The World Central Kitchen is known for providing meals to communities after they’ve faced a crisis.

And the special ingredient that makes Meghan's cake so unique is that it is made with lemons from the garden at her home in Montecito.

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!

A note written with Meghan's first cake bake delivery at the time read, “Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realise now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!)”

“To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you - a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us.”

And fans have praised the Duchess for sharing her cake recipe to help others.