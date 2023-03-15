Prince Harry and Meghan ‘will want’ Lilibet blessing during King Charles Coronation weekend for this reason

The Sussexes are said to 'want' both their children 'to have the royal connection', according to royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will want' their daughter Lilibet to be blessed during King Charles Coronation weekend, royal commentators claim.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be hoping for their daughter Princess Lilibet (opens in new tab) to be blessed during King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab) weekend so that both their two children "have the royal connection", a royal commentator has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed last week that Lilibet Diana had been secretly Christened (opens in new tab) in California and shortly afterwards her official new title Princess Lilibet of Sussex was confirmed by the couple.

The announcement, was a 'stark' contrast to Prince Edwards' title change (opens in new tab) and while both of their children - son Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, now have royal titles that they can use, it's understood that the Sussexes 'will want' to bless Lilibet in front of the Royal Family, like Archie was when he was christened in the UK.

Royal commentators Zoey Forsey and Russell Myers, host of the Pod Save The King podcast, were discussing the christening and the King's Coronation and how the Sussexes might want to royally bless Lilibet.

Ms Forsey noted how royal christenings "are a really big deal" as religion plays a central role in the monarchy and Mr Myers, noted, "The King is the head of the Church of England, the Anglican Church, and certainly he would find a christening to be a very sacred event, a reason to celebrate togetherness and new beginnings. I think it's a great shame that he wasn't there.”

In contrast to Lilibet's private Christening at Prince Harry and Meghan's Montecito home (opens in new tab), Archie had his photo taken with the Royal Family following his birth and christening.

But even upon the Queen's first meeting with Lilibet a photo couldn't be taken (opens in new tab), it's claimed because of the monarch suffering a medical issue and it's understood no further photographs were taken of them together, even during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Mr Myers added, "And we don't have that [for Lilibet’s christening]; there are no family photos of that royal connection. And they want their children to have the royal connection.”

